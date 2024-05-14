Former Proteas captain gets Aussie coaching job

The deal will see the former off-spinner in charge of the Brisbane Heat in the BBL for the next three years.

Johan Botha in the colours of the Hurricanes. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images

Former South African Proteas ODI captain Johan Botha has been appointed to the high-profile position of Brisbane Heat and Queensland Bulls head coach in Australia.

The deal is for three years and will see the former spin bowler take charge of the Bulls in Sheffield Shield cricket and the Heat in the T20 Big Bash League.

The 42-year-old represented the Proteas in 123 matches between 2005 and 2012. He captained the Proteas ODI team on 10 occasions.

Australian citizen

Queensland Cricket chief executive Terry Svenson said Botha stood out among all the applicants because of his experience and knowledge of the game, as well as his familiarity with Australian cricket, having moved Down Under more than 10 years ago. He became an Australian citizen in 2016.

Following his time with the Proteas, the former off-spinner moved to Australia and played cricket in the Big Bash for Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes.

Since retiring from playing, Botha coached in Australia, America, the UAE, Pakistan and in the West Indies.

Hashim Amla, Graeme Smith and Johan Botha in 2011. Picture: Lee Warren / Gallo Images

‘Cricket community’

“There is a lot to look forward to for Queensland Cricket and I can’t wait to hit the ground running in what will be an exciting and fulfilling challenge,’’ Botha told Fox Sports.

“This is an incredible opportunity with the playing talent and experience that the two squads will be able to call upon.

“The Bulls have strong ties to success, and I have no doubt the playing group already aspire to be deeply competitive this summer.

“The Heat were skilful and professional on the way to their BBL title and have an enviable base to pursue new challenges in the coming seasons.

“My family and I are looking forward to making the move to Queensland and becoming part of the cricket community.”