Rabada out of IPL due to injury, CSA say he’s not in doubt for T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup gets under way for the Proteas on June 3 when they take on Sri Lanka in New York.

Kagiso Rabada has picked up an injury which has ruled him out of the IPL. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

While Cricket South Africa have said they are not concerned about the fitness of Kagiso Rabada ahead of the T20 Cricket World Cup starting in the USA and West Indies on June 2, the reality is the Proteas fast bowler has picked up an injury that has ruled him out of the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Rabada, who is arguably South Africa’s premier bowler and a kingpin in the team going to the World Cup, has returned home from India where he was playing for the Punjab Kings in the 2024 edition of the IPL.

Soft tissue infection

The 28-year-old took 11 wickets in 11 matches for his team, with just Gerald Coetzee of the SA players ahead of him on the wicket-takers list, with 13.

According to CSA Rabada has a lower limb soft tissue infection. The cricket body added the fast bowler consulted a specialist on arrival in South Africa and is being closely monitored by the Cricket South Africa medical team.

CSA also said Rabada’s preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA is not expected to be affected.

The other fast bowlers in the Proteas team besides Rabada and Coetzee are Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen.

The provisional squad that will take on the West Indies in a three-match pre-World Cup series is currently involved in a week-long training camp at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria. That will continue to Friday.

The final squad that will travel to the West Indies for the warm-up series will be announced prior to their departure on May 18.

The T20 World Cup starts for the Proteas on June 3 when they take on Sri Lanka in New York.

Proteas’ group stage fixtures at World Cup:

Monday June 3 (4.30pm SA time): v Sri Lanka – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Saturday June 8 (4.30pm SA time): v Netherlands – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Monday June 10 (4.30pm SA time): v Bangladesh – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Friday June 15 (1.30am SA time): v Nepal – Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent