Gerald Coetzee gets call-up as Proteas name Test squad for Australia tour

Knights fast bowler Gerald Coetzee is the only newbie to crack the Proteas Test squad for the three-match tour of Australia next month.

The 16-man squad also features Theunis de Bruyn, who has been recalled for the first time since 2019, and paceman Glenton Stuurman, both of whom have been in Proteas squads before.

Theunis de Bruyn of the Titans is back in the Proteas Test team. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Coetzee, 22, has claimed 40 wickets at an average of 28.82 in his 13 first class matches so far. He has a career-best of 4-47.

Rassie van der Dussen is also back in a Proteas squad for the first time since since a finger injury cut short his tour of England a few months back and cost him a potential place in the T20 squad for the recent World Cup in Australia.

In another change to the most recent Test squad, wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen replaces Ryan Rickelton, who has an ankle injury and was not considered. Rickelton featured in England in September.

Top-order batter Keegan Petersen is also unavailable for selection after sustaining a severe injury to his hamstring playing for the Dolphins in the CSA T20 Challenge final in Potchefstroom earlier this month.

The squad will depart for Australia on 1 December and as part of their preparation, Dean Elgar’s side will play an unofficial four-day match against Cricket Australia XI from 9-12 December at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Test squad

Dean Elgar (capt), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo

Australia tour itinerary

Four-day match: 9-12 December 2022

Cricket Australia XI vs South Africa – The Allan Border Field, Brisbane

First Test: 17-21 December 2022

Australia vs South Africa – The Gabba, Brisbane

Second Test: 26-30 December 2022

Australia vs South Africa – MCG, Melbourne

Third Test: 4-8 January 2023

Australia vs South Africa – SCG, Sydney