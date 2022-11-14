Why Theunis de Bruyn is back in the Proteas Test squad

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Titans opener and middle-order batter Theunis de Bruyn is back in the Proteas Test squad for the first time in three years.

The 30-year-old will tour to Australia in December and January for the three-Test series and according to coach Malibongwe Maketa and convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang it’s almost a given De Bruyn will play in the Tests.

This after the Titans man was only able to score 428 runs in 28 innings between 2017 and 2019, at an average of 19.45 in his first spell as a national player. His highest score is 101 — the only time he has managed to go over 50.

Petersen absence

But the unavailability of Keegan Petersen because of injury and Aiden Markram being asked to regain his form and confidence in the domestic game have allowed De Bruyn back in, for a second shot at Test cricket.

“Theunis is an an experienced player and he’s been a part of the set-up before. And we felt we needed a bit more experience in what is a batting lineup lacking some experience,” said Mpitsang.

“It’s also true older batters make better decisions and are calmer, and in Theunis’ case he probably understands his game better now as well.

“The last time we played in England (a few months back) it was only Dean who had real experience, especially when Rassie (van der Dussen) got injured and Temba (Bavuma) wasn’t available. So, it’s massive to have them back.”

‘No-brainer’

De Bruyn’s first-class record is a good one. He has scored 5,187 runs from 79 matches (134 innings) at an average of 41.83.

Maketa says of De Bruyn: “There are injured guys (Petersen and Ryan Rickelton) and not a lot of guys who’ve played Test cricket. Theunis is in form and I’ve worked with him before. He’s gone out and said ‘I’m back’, so this is another opportunity for him. It was a no-brainer to get him back in the group.”

Besides De Bruyn, Van der Dussen and Bavuma, the other batters in the Proteas Test squad are captain Dean Elgar and relative Test rookies Sarel Erwee and Khaya Zondo and batter-wicketkeepers Heinrich Klaasen and Kyle Verrynne.

Maketa said he was confident Markram would fight his way back into the Proteas Test team.

“I’m a believer that Aiden can play 100 Tests. He’s been going through dip and a decision was made to give him a break,” explained Maketa, who takes charge of the Proteas for the first time following Mark Boucher ending his time with the national men’s team.

“Aiden is a quality player. He’ll go down (to the domestic game) and I’m sure he’ll score the runs and again push for a spot.

“Sometimes a mental break is all one needs, being away from the glare of international cricket.”

The Proteas leave for Australia on 1 December.