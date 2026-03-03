How the four T20 World Cup semi-finalists shape up

South Africa take on New Zealand while India and England face off this week.

Just four of the 20 teams are now left standing as the T20 World Cup semi-finals take place this week.

South Africa will face New Zealand in Kolkata on Wednesday, while defending champions India take on England in Mumbai the next day.

AFP Sport assesses the four contenders for the trophy:

SOUTH AFRICA

Aiden Markram’s South Africa are the only unbeaten team in the tournament and full of confidence as they hunt for a first World Cup after years of being dubbed “chokers” at the sharp end of tournaments.

Runners-up two years ago, South Africa have won seven out of seven including statement Super Eights wins over India and the West Indies.

Strengths

Led by Markram, who has amassed 268 runs in seven matches, they have a power-packed batting line-up with Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickleton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs all able to clear the boundary.

Quick bowler Lungi Ngidi has taken 12 wickets and has bamboozled some of the best with his deceptively slow off-cutter, while Keshav Maharaj has the ability to tie batsmen down with his left-arm spin.

Weaknesses

If any, they appear to be psychological, the mental scars from decades of failing to fire at the sharp end of World Cups.

Five times a 50-over World Cup semi-finalist and twice in the T20 version, they made it to a final for the first time in the T20 World Cup in 2024, only to fail again.

Needing 26 off fours overs with six wickets in hand they collapsed to lose by seven runs to India.

The World Test Championship final win last year may have gone a long way to erasing those demons – eight of the T20 squad were in that side.

T20 World Cup best: Runners-up (2024)

NEW ZEALAND

Squeaked into the semi-finals with a better net run-rate than Pakistan, having lost to England in the Super Eights.

Beaten by South Africa in the group phase in Ahmedabad but will look to turn the tables in Kolkata.

Strengths

All-round talent in depth, including skipper and leading spinner Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra.

From Lockie Ferguson’s pace to Ish Sodhi’s leg spin, Santner has plenty of bowling variation at his disposal.

Opener Tim Seifert often provides an explosive start in the power play and they are razor-sharp in the field.

Weaknesses

Lack the game-busting, match-winning individuals of the other three semi-finalists.

They are the only team in the final four to have lost two matches – to South Africa and England. The only Test playing nations they have beaten in seven matches were Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

T20 World Cup best: Runners-up (2021)

ENGLAND

Harry Brook’s England had some scratchy group stage wins, including edging a last-ball thriller against Nepal, but found form to power through the Super Eights with wins over co-hosts Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand.

Strengths

Brook showed his leadership by moving up to number three against Pakistan and scoring a match-winning century. He is becoming an astute tactician in his first World Cup as captain.

All-rounder Will Jacks has already won four player of the match awards in seven outings and can be destructive with the bat. Jofra Archer, expensive in the first two games, is back to his searing best.

Weaknesses

Opener Jos Buttler is in a form slump with 62 runs in seven matches. He has not made a T20 fifty since September last year and looks devoid of confidence but England are unlikely to ditch their former captain.

T20 World Cup best: Champions: 2010, 2022

INDIA

The defending champions finally produced their best performances when they needed them in the Super Eights with victories over Zimbabwe and the West Indies.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side were less convincing in the group stage, despite starting the tournament as hot favourites.

They were 77-6 in their opening match against the United States before Suryakumar’s 84 rescued them and lacked consistency.

Strengths

Sanju Samson has added muscle and balance to the top of the order, upsetting the opposition’s bowling rhythm by breaking up the all-left hand combination of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Jasprit Bumrah has proved himself again to be one of the best pacemen in the business and top-ranked T20 bowler Varun Chakravarthy, who has claimed 12 victims, leads the spin attack.

Home support in a 35,000-strong Wankhede stadium could be like having a 12th man on the field.

Weaknesses

Abhishek came into the tournament as the world’s number one T20 batsman then had three consecutive ducks.

A fifty against Zimbabwe showed glimpses of his talent but he fell for 10 against the West Indies and England will be targeting him for an early wicket.

T20 World Cup best: Winners (2007, 2024)