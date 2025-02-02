India too good for SA in Women’s U19 T20 World Cup final

India's bowlers caused all sorts of problems for the SA batters, who struggled to put any pressure on their opponents.

Nthabiseng Nini of South Africa reacts to India winning the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday. Picture: Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images

India’s U19 women’s team proved too good for their South African counterparts in the final of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup played in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, winning by nine wickets, with 52 balls remaining, in a comfortable victory.

India, who were the defending champions, were pure class with bat and ball as they completely outplayed Kayla Reyneke and her team.

Both India and South Africa reached the final without losing a game.

Poor batting performance

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, South Africa battled to put partnerships together as they lost wickets at regular intervals. India’s slow bowlers caused all sorts of problems for the South Africans, whose batting left much to be desired.

Jemma Botha, at the top of the order, scored 10 runs in the first over and was eventually out for 16 off 10 balls.

The wickets then tumbled, with only Karabo Meso (10), Mieke van Voorst (23) and Fay Cowling (15) getting into double figures.

South Africa were all out for a paltry 82 on the 20 overs mark.

India’s Trisha stars

All the Indian bowlers chipped in, with Gongadi Trisha the star performer, taking 3/15 in four overs. She would also lead the batting charge, scoring a superb 44 not out off 33 balls at the top of the Indian batting order.

Sanika Chalke supported her well in the latter stages, scoring 26 not out off 22 balls.

Reyneke picked up the only Indian wicket to fall, that of opener G Kamalini, in their chase of 83.