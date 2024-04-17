IPL 2024: Klaasen, Rabada in top form with the bat and ball

Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs have also batted well so far, while Gerald Coetzee has picked up a number of wickets for his team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen has been in top form in this year’s IPL. Picture: Noah Seelam / AFP

The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League is in full swing and about to reach the halfway point in then competition.

Having played seven of their 14 games, the Rajasthan Royals lead the way with six wins and 12 points. In second place are the Kolkata Knight Riders with eight points (4 wins from 6 games) and third are the Chennai Super Kings, also with eight points (4 from 6) and they’re followed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, with the same points and also from 4 wins in 6 matches.

Propping up the 10-team log are the Bengaluru Royal Challengers, who’ve managed just one win in seven outings.

The South African players in the competition have fared well so far, generally, with a number of batters and bowlers featuring in the top 20 lists. Heinrich Klaasen, among the batters, has been in top form, and so too Kagiso Rabada, among the bowlers.

Punjab Kings’ Kagiso Rabada is among the leading wicket-takers in the IPL. Picture: Sajjad Hussain / AFP

Batters

India’s Virat Kohli leads the way with number of runs scored (361) with an average of 72.2 and strike rate of 147.34.

South Africa’s best-placed batter is Klaasen, who performed so well in the SA20 earlier this year. He is in seventh position on the run-scorers list with 253 from six matches and an average of 63.25 and strike-rate of 199.21 – the highest of all the batters in the top 10.

Klaasen is also top of the pile for number of sixes hit so far – 24 in his six games.

Faf du Plessis is in 11th position in the scoring list with 232 runs at an average of 33.14 and a strike-rate of 154.66.

Young Tristan Stubbs rounds out of the top 20 in 20th place with 189 runs from six games, at an average of 63 and a strike-rate of 190.90. He’s also hit 15 sixes to be seventh on that specific list.

Bowlers

India’s spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal is the top wicket-taler so far with 12 from seven games and an average of 18.08 and economy-rate of 8.34 and strike-rate of 13.

South Africa’s Rabada is fifth with nine wickets from six games (average 21.22, economy-rate 7.95 and strike-rate 16). Along with Trent Boult, Rabada is also the bowler who’s bowled the most dot balls – 68.

Rising star Gerald Coetzee is eighth highest wicket-taker with nine from six games (average 25.66, economy-rate 10.26 and strike-rate 15).

All stats correct on morning of 17 April.

For the full IPL leading scorers lists click here.