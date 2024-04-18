Runs … and more runs for SA women’s cricket captain Laura Wolvaardt

The SA opener has been in scintillating form of late, scoring three centuries in her last five knocks.

South African women’s cricket captain Laura Wolvaardt struck a career best 184 not out off 147 balls in Potchefstroom on Wednesday night, but it was not enough to prevent the visiting Sri Lankans to win the third ODI between the nations and square the three-match series.

It was also the opening batter’s second straight century in the series, after the first match was washed out.

Career bests

South Africa won the second ODI before Sri Lanka’s victory on Wednesday, by six wickets, with Chamari Athapaththu eclipsing Wolvaardt’s big score with her own impressive career high of 195 not out from 139 deliveries.

It was also the third highest score ever by a women in ODI cricket and included 26 fours and five sixes.

South Africa scored 301/5 with Wolvaardt’s contribution, which included 23 fours and four sixes, not enough to get the better of the Sri Lankans.

Wolvaardt scored 110 not out in the second ODI and also contributed 41 runs in the first ODI which was rained out earlier last week.

T20 runs

In the recent T20 series between the teams, the South African skipper was also among the runs.

In the first T20 international which was won by South Africa by 79 runs, Wolvaardt scored 102 off 63 balls.

In the third T20, which Sri Lanka won (after also winning the second match), the SA opener scored 56 off 47.

Wolvaardt, who took over the Proteas women’s team’s captaincy last year, scored a total of 335 runs in the ODI series and was named player of the series.