Upcoming IPL auction will give Proteas extra motivation, says Markram

The T20 series between SA and India will conclude just nine days before the IPL auction.

Turning out on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, Proteas captain Aiden Markram says players will have an additional incentive to hit their straps when they face India in a four-match T20 International series starting in Durban on Friday (5pm).

A series victory over India would be worth celebrating in itself, even though the tourists are not at full strength, but Markram said an opportunity to be snatched up by an IPL side for next year’s edition of the lucrative annual T20 league would give players even more reason to showcase their ability and their form.

The four-match series will conclude on 15 November, just nine days before the IPL auction to be held on 24 and 25 November.

‘A bonus for doing well’

“I don’t think it’s the focus, but as we all know with things like the auction for a big tournament like the IPL, a lot of things can fall into place for players, and we’re fortunate we’re playing a series against India pretty much just before the auction happens,” Markram said.

“So that would pretty much be a bonus for doing well, firstly collectively and for the individuals who put their hands up. So I don’t think it’s our motivation to do well, but it’s a bonus that could potentially follow.

“In the camp I don’t think there have been many discussions along those lines, but again, if guys put their hands up, do well and it leads to more, we will certainly be really chuffed for them.”

After their match in Durban on Friday, the Proteas will face India in T20 matches in Gqeberha, Centurion and Johannesburg over the next week.