IPL auction: Top Proteas stars, young Maphaka bought for millions

But, several big-name stars failed to find a home for the 2025 competition.

Big-hitting middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen will be South Africa’s most expensive player at next year’s Indian Premier League, but several other Proteas stars will also be smiling all the way to the bank.

Following the two-day mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 16 South Africans have found a home in next year’s IPL. The competition will start on March 14 and conclude on May 2.

Big bucks for big stars

Klaasen, who was retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, was purchased for R49.3 million, making him one of the most expensive players in the competition.

Tristan Stubbs, the only other Proteas player retained by his team from last season, will also be a happy man after collecting R21.4 million from the Delhi Capitals.

In this year’s mega auction, franchises were allowed to retain only six players out of their full squad sizes of 25. All the other players interested in playing in the IPL were then put up for auction, on Sunday and Monday.

With there being 10 teams playing in the 2025 edition, up to 250 players will be involved next year.

Franchises don’t have to reach the 25-player mark, but may not have squads of less than 18 players.

In total, 46 players were retained by their teams ahead of the auction. Each squad can have a total of eight overseas players.

Cashing in

Outside of the two retained players in Klaasen and Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada was bought by the Gujarat Titans for R23 million, while David Miller will now play for Lucknow Super Giants, after being bought for R16 million.

Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings) went for R14.9 million, Anrich Nortje (Kolkata Knight Riders) went for R13.9 million) and Quinton de Kock (also Kolkata Knight Riders) went for R7.7 million.

The other South Africans to find homes are Gerald Coetzee, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Lungi Mgidi, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams and teen bowling sensation Kwena Maphaka, who will play for Rajasthan Royals after being bought for R3.2 million.

A number of South Africans in the auction who didn’t get bought include Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verrynne, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and Dewald Brevis.

South Africans sold at the IPL auction:

Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – Rs 7.5 crore (R49.3-million)

Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans) – Rs 10.75 crore (R23-million)

Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals) – Rs 10 crore (R21.4-million)

David Miller (Lucknow Super Giants) – Rs 7.5 crore (R16-million)

Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings) – Rs 7 crore (R14.9-million)

Anrich Nortje (Kolkata Knight Riders) – Rs 6.5 crore (R13.9-million)

Quinton de Kock (Kolkata Knight Riders) – Rs 3.6 crore (R7.7-million)

Gerald Coetzee (Gujarat Titans) – Rs 2.4 crore (R5.1-million)

Faf du Plessis (Delhi Capitals) – Rs 2 crore (R4.2-million)

Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants) – Rs 2 crore, (R4.2-million)

Kwena Maphaka (Rajasthan Royals) – Rs 1.5 crore (R3.2-million)

Lungi Ngidi (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) – Rs 1 crore (R2.1-million)

Ryan Rickelton (Mumbai Indians) – Rs 1 crore (R2.1-million)

Matthew Breetzke (Lucknow Super Giants) – 75 lakh (R1.6-million)

Donovan Ferreira (Delhi Capitals) – 75 lakh (R1.6-million)

Lizaad Williams (Mumbai Indians) – 75 lakh (R1.6-million)