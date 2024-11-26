Proteas back their seamers for opening Test against Sri Lanka

Potential rain has been forecast in Durban for the early stages of the five-day game.

Team captain Temba Bavuma defended the decision on Tuesday after it was confirmed the Proteas would field only one specialist spinner in their team on Wednesday for the first of two Tests against Sri Lanka in Durban.

While the team also includes useful part-timer Aiden Markram, they will be largely relying on Keshav Maharaj to pin back the tourists with the support of a strong seam attack which features Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee and all-rounder Marco Jansen.

With potential rain predicted for today, Bavuma felt the conditions would suit seam bowlers for most of the match.

“From a seam point of view we’re quite confident in the guys we’ve selected, and from a spin point of view we have Kekshav, and if there is a need for a second spinner we do have Aiden as well who can give us that,” said Bavuma, who returns to lead the team after missing the recent Test series against Bangladesh due to injury.

“Looking at the wicket, we feel if it does spin it will probably be at the end of the game, and considering the weather as welI think the seamers will probably come into play, and we’re quite confident in our bowling attack.”

Test Championship battle

With a place on the line in the ICC Test Championship final, to be held in June next year, Bavuma said the Proteas understood the magnitude of the clash.

Lying fifth in the standings in a close race for the top two spots, they had only four matches left in the qualifying stages against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

“I believe the team is as ready as it can be. We had a good camp at the HPC (in Pretoria) last week and we’ve acquitted ourselves with the conditions as well as we could since we got to Durban,” the skipper said.

“There’s a lot of excitement in the group. We have four games left in the Test Championship and every game is as important as a final would be.

“So the guys are ready, they’re excited, and I think you’ll see some good stuff from us.”

The first day of action in the opening Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka starts at 9.30am today at Kingsmead Stadium.

Proteas team

Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj