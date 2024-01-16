Joburg Super Kings can ‘turn it around’ says coach Albie Morkel

The Super Kings were left struggling in fifth position in the SA20 standings.

After getting off to a wobbly start, assistant coach Albie Morkel remains confident the Joburg Super Kings can turn things around in their SA20 campaign.

The Super Kings were handed a 37-run defeat by Durban’s Super Giants at Kingsmead on Monday after a solid all-round effort by the hosts.

Chasing 146 runs to win, the Super Kings never really got going and were well restricted by the Super Giants bowling line-up, with Reece Topley (3/19), Keshav Maharaj (2/17) and Richard Gleeson (2/22) combining well to restrict the visitors to 108/9.

Earlier, middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen hit 64 runs off 41 balls to lay the foundation for the home team’s victory, as they moved five points clear at the top of the SA20 standings, while the Super Kings were left struggling in fifth position.

“The wind played a big factor and they (Super Giants) used it to their advantage,” Morkel said after the game.

“On a wicket like that, which was a little up-and-down, once you fall behind that run rate it becomes tough to chase. We couldn’t get that momentum back and the game just ran away from us.”

Looking ahead

The hosts secured their third straight victory of the competition, lifting their tally to 13 points, while the visitors were left reeling 11 points off the pace.

Having reached the semi-finals in last year’s SA20 campaign, however, Morkel believed the Joburg side had the ability to bounce back in the race for the playoffs.

“It’s always tough to start a tournament like this, but we have an experienced side with great leaders,” he said.

“We have no option but to stick together as a unit, and we have seven games left, so hopefully we can turn it around. I’m sure we will.

“There is still a good spirit within the team. It’s a matter of some of the senior guys just stepping up. In T20 cricket you can turn things around in one game.”

The Joburg Super Kings are back in action on Wednesday, facing the Paarl Royals in Paarl (5.30pm start), and Durban’s Super Giants will turn out against Pretoria Capitals in Centurion on Thursday.