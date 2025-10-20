Frustrated Maharaj defends Proteas fielders

Pakistan reached 259/5 at stumps after the SA team spilled multiple chances on day one.

He admitted it had been frustrating to see the Proteas players dropping multiple catches, but spin bowler Keshav Maharaj stood up in defence of his teammates after day one of the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi yesterday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Pakistan reached 259/5 at stumps.

South Africa could have taken control in the early stages of the match, however, if it wasn’t for some sloppy fielding.

“We know how important catches are, not just on the sub-continent but in general in Test cricket,” said Maharaj, who led the Proteas attack by taking 2/63.

“It was nice to see the guys bounce back and take the catches that they did. It was a bit frustrating but nobody means to drop catches.”

Day two will be key

Opening batter Abdullah Shafique hit a patient 57 runs off 146 deliveries and Pakistan captain Shan Masood contributed 87 off 146.

And while Maharaj did not feel Pakistan were in charge heading into day two, he did admit South Africa needed to strike early this morning, with Saud Shakeel on 42 not out and fellow middle-order batter Salman Agha unbeaten on 10.

“I think it was an even-stevens day. I felt if we got one more wicket we would have probably had a little bit of an upper hand,” said the experienced spinner.

“Tomorrow is an important day. The first session is always moving day it seems, in this Test series, so hopefully we can make some inroads tomorrow morning.”

Muthusamy bowls four overs

In the absence of Maharaj, who missed the first Test in Lahore last week while recovering from a groin injury, Senuran Muthusamy took 11 wickets for the Proteas in their 93-run defeat to the hosts.

But while Maharaj and Simon Harmer (2/75) bowled 54 overs between them yesterday, Muthusamy delivered just four overs.

Maharaj said the decision had been made due to the conditions, with Maharaj and Harmer being used as frontline bowlers to try and put pressure on Pakistan, backed by seamers Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada.

“It was probably more of a tactical decision, I think,” Maharaj said.

“We saw that the wicket didn’t play like Lahore and spin as much, and we felt that we just wanted to try and restrict the Pakistani batters. So I don’t think there was an issue (with Muthusamy).”