Proteas bowlers forced to grind as Pakistan lay solid foundation

At the close of play, Saud Shakeel was on 42 not out and Salman Agha was unbeaten on 10.

While Pakistan’s batters took control on Monday, forcing the Proteas bowlers to toil away, the tourists did enjoy some success before the hosts reached 259/5 at stumps on day one of the second Test in Rawalpindi.

After winning the toss, Pakistan unsurprisingly opted to bat first on a wicket that was expected to break up as the game progressed.

And as they did in the opening match, which they won by 93 runs in Lahore last week, the home side set about laying a solid foundation.

Opening batter Abdullah Shafique hit a patient 57 runs off 146 deliveries, sharing a 111-run stand with Pakistan captain Shan Masood, who went on to contribute 87 off 146.

A few lives for Shafique

Shafique could have been removed a lot earlier than he was, however, after being dropped a couple of times in the morning session and surviving after a delivery from Marco Jansen clipped the stumps in the sixth over but did not remove the bails.

Then, in the 24th over, he was dismissed by the umpire after Keshav Maharaj seemingly had him trapped leg-before, but Shafique called for a review and survived once again after it was discovered that the ball had missed his pad before connecting with the bat.

Shafique’s luck ran out in the second session, however, when the Proteas called for a review and he was sent packing when the replay showed a delivery from Simon Harmer had clipped his bat before being taken safely by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

As expected, the Proteas spinners led the bowling attack, with Maharaj taking 2/63 after returning to the side from an injury that prevented him from playing in the series opener, and Harmer grabbing 2/75.