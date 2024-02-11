Klaasen, Baartman win big after successful SA20 campaigns

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape won a second straight SA20 after beating DSG in the final at Newlands.

It was another thrilling and hugely successful SA20 competition that ended on Saturday with Sunrisers Eastern Cape beating Durban’s Super Giants for the title.

It was a second straight win by the men from Gqeberha, after they also claimed the inaugural title in 2023.

Thanks to an all-round effort by their players, SEC won by 89 runs on Saturday.

While DSG batter Heinrich Klaasen for once failed, being trapped LBW by Ottneil Baartman for a first-ball duck in the final, the Proteas man was named player of the competition as well as batter of the SA20 season.

The 32-year-old scored 447 runs to finish second on the run-scorers list (behind Ryan Rickelton), but with an average of 34.38 from four 50s and a strike rate of 208.

Baartman also showed he is ready for top class international cricket after taking 18 wickets to be named bowler of the competition.

The rising star award was given to Marco Jansen, though rather oddly, considering the lanky all-rounder has been playing for the Proteas for several seasons already. Jansen took 20 wickets and also contributed with the bat lower down the order.

Full list of SA20 award winners:

Betway SA20 champions: Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Runners-up: Durban’s Super Giants

Spirit of Cricket Award: Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Rising Star: Marco Jansen (Sunrisers Eastern Cape)

Batter of the Season: Heinrich Klaasen (Durban’s Super Giants)

Bowler of the Season: Ottniel Baartman (Sunrisers Eastern Cape)

Betway Player of the Season: Heinrich Klaasen (Durban’s Super Giants)