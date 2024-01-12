Klaasen lays down challenge to spinners in SA20: ‘I do favour them ‘

DSG got their 2024 SA2- season off to a winning start.

Not that we didn’t know it already, but Heinrich Klaasen has announced himself as a player to watch in this season’s SA20 after his big-hitting guided Durban’s Super Giants to a first up win in this year’s competition at Kingsmead on Thursday night.

Klaasen delivered a stunning performance with the bat, hitting the ball to all parts to help his team beat MI Cape Town on the Duckworth Lewis Method.

After MI Cape Town had posted 207/5 in their 20 overs, thanks mainly to Ryan Rickelton’s 87 off 51 balls, DSG scored 177/6 from 16.3 overs when rain ended play.

Klaasen had by that stage bludgeoned 85 runs off 35 balls with four fours and eight sixes. He was particularly brutal on the slow bowlers.

“I picked the bowlers I wanted to take on, so I suppose I have matured a little,” said Klaasen after the match.

“I’ve enjoyed taking on the spinners in recent times and I do favour them, but it also worked out for me tonight (Thursday). I enjoy the challenge of spin bowling and it sometimes feels that they’re scared to bowl to me, so it’s about cashing in at that stage.”

‘My responsibility’

Klaasen lost his wicket not long before the rain hit Kingsmead and just 15 short of what would have been a stunning century, something that annoyed the middle order batter.

“I hate going out,” he said. “It’s my responsibility to finish the game, especially when you’re set like I was. I’m disappointed I didn’t do that.”

DSG captain Keshav Maharaj called Klaasen’s knock “superb” while MI Cape Town leader Kieron Pollard said: “Klaasen made the difference.”

The big West Indian added he wasn’t down in the dumps after losing the first game after posting an impressive total.

“It’s a small ground and I can’t fault the guys. Maybe we were 15 runs short,” he said.

“But there are a lot more positives than negatives to take from the game.”

Maharaj said he was pleased about the way his batters went about their business. “We want to play an exciting brand of cricket. To chase 200 was a good effort, it’s not an easy place to chase,” he said.

Saturday’s action

The SA20 action on Saturday will be in Joburg and Gqeberha when the Joburg Super Kings entertain MI Cape Town at the Wanderers while the Sunrisers Eastern Cape will host Durban’s Super Giants.

It will be the first match for Faf du Plessis and his Super Kings this season, after the washout in Gqeberha on Wednesday, while MI Cape Town will be keen to hit back after their narrow loss on Thursday.

The Sunrisers, like the Super Kings, will be keen for some action after the rain prevented play at St George’s earlier in the week, while DSG will be full of confidence after their win on Thursday.