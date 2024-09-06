Laura Wolvaardt receives five accolades at Cricket South Africa Awards

All-rounder Marco Jansen was named Men's Player of the Year.

Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt was the biggest winner on Thursday night, receiving five gongs at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Awards held in Midrand.

Aside from Women’s Player of the Year award, an accolade she picked up for the second time in her career, Wolvaardt was also named Women’s T20 International Player of the Year, One-Day International Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year, and she received the most votes as the Fans’ Player of the Year.

Seam bowler Eliz-Mari Marx earned herself the International Women’s Newcomer of the Year accolade.

Men’s award winners

Meanwhile, all-rounder Marco Jansen was acknowledged for his superb performances across all formats by being recognised as the Men’s Player of the Year.

In other men’s categories, David Bedingham scooped the International Newcomer of the Year and Test Player of the Year awards, while Reeza Hendricks was named the Men’s T20 International Player of the Year and Quinton de Kock received the Men’s One-Day International Player of the Year award in his final 50-over season with the Proteas.

Spin bowler Keshav Maharaj was voted by his peers as the Players’ Player of the Year.

“I would like to congratulate every single one of our winners for the excellence they displayed over the past 12 months,” said CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki.

“It has been a promising year all round for South African cricket, and proof of that is in results as well as the growth of the game.”