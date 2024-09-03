Wolvaardt to lead strong Proteas women’s team at T20 World Cup in UAE

The squad includes several experienced players but also some up and coming young stars.

Laura Wolvaardt will lead the SA women’s team at the T20 World Cup next month. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Experienced opener Laura Wolvaardt will lead the Proteas women’s team at the T20 Women’s World Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to 20.

Wolvaardt will also captain the same 15-player group in the series against Pakistan prior to the World Cup.

The squad is packed with experienced players like Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Chloé Tryon, Tazmin Brits, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune and Nadine de Klerk, who is expected to recover from an Achilles injury.

There are also a few younger, less experienced players in the group, among them leg-spinner Seshnie Naidu, who has earned her first national team call-up after impressive performances for the SA U19 women’s side and the SA Emerging side over the past two years. The 18-year-old will be joined by fellow youngsters Ayanda Hlubi and Annerie Dercksen.

The 15-player squad will also include a travelling reserve, former SA U19 all-rounder Miané Smit.

Schedule

The Proteas women’s team will face Pakistan in a three-match T20 series from September 16-20 in Multan before heading to the UAE for the ninth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

South Africa are in Group B alongside England, Scotland, Bangladesh and 2016 champions, West Indies.

South Africa begin their campaign against the Windies on Friday, October 4, followed by a rematch of last year’s semi-final against England three days later. The Proteas will complete their round-robin stage with matches against Scotland on October 9 and Bangladesh on October 12.

The semi-finals are scheduled for October 17 and 18, with the final set to take place on Sunday October 20 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Interim head coach Dillon du Preez’s team will have a final opportunity to fine-tune their preparations with two warm-up matches in Dubai, prior to the World Cup getting under way, against New Zealand on September 29 and India on October 1.

CSA Proteas Women Convenor of Selectors, Clinton du Preez commented: “While playing in the UAE presents some unknowns, we have conducted thorough research and selected a balanced squad that complements the conditions, with strategic options in mind as we head into the T20 World Cup.

“Laura (Wolvaardt) has been exceptional as a leader, bringing a holistic approach to the team. She leads with respect and integrity, and we are excited to see her leadership and playing qualities shine at the World Cup.

“Seshnie Naidu has shown significant growth as a bowler within our camps, and we see her as an X-factor for the World Cup. She brings a unique element to our bowling attack, offering something different that could be pivotal.

“We’ve had strong competition for places, and while some players will unfortunately miss out, these decisions were made based on balance, form, fitness, and strategic considerations for the format. Every selection was carefully considered to ensure the best possible squad for this important tournament.”

Proteas women’s squad

Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon

Travelling Reserve

Miané Smit

Fixtures: Pakistan series (September 16-20)

Monday, September 16, 4pm: 1st T20

Wednesday, September 18, 4pm: 2nd T20

Friday, September 20, 4pm: 3rd T20

Fixtures: Women’s T20 World Cup (October 3-20)

Sunday, September 29, 4pm – 1st warm-up v New Zealand (Dubai)

Tuesday, October 1, 4pm – 2nd warm-up v India (Dubai)

Friday, October 4, 12pm – 1st match v West Indies (Dubai)

Monday, October 7, 4pm – 2nd match v England (Sharjah)

Wednesday, October 9, 12pm – 3rd match v Scotland (Dubai)

Saturday, October 12, 4pm – 4th match v Bangladesh (Dubai)