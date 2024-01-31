Maphaks stars with ball as SA U-19s thrash Zimbabwe at World Cup

It was a one-sided match with the men from Zimbabwe all out for 102.

Kwena Maphaka of South Africa bowls at Ryan Simbi of Zimbabwe during their U-19 Cricket World Cup match on Wednesday. Picture: Michael Steele-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

South Africa’s Under-19 team beat Zimbabwe by nine wickets (and 219 balls remaining) in their first Super Sixes match of the U-19 Cricket World Cup in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.

The South Africans were in a class of their own after previously struggling to get the better of their northern neighbours in junior World Cup tournaments.

However, on this occasion it was the team of Juan James which completely dominated the contest at the JB Marks Oval.

Maphaka magic

The demolition started early in the contest as South African left-arm seamer Kwena Maphaka ripped through the Zimbabwe top order, leaving them at 6/3 inside three overs.

A little while later they were 16/4 and one wondered whether Zimbabwe would even hit the 50 run mark.

Nathaniel Hlabangana was run out for one, before Maphaka picked up the wickets of Panashe Taruvinga, Brandon Sunguro and Campbell Macmillan.

Ronak Patel (32) and Ruan Kamwemba (24) got the innings back on track but when they were dismissed, Zimbabwe fell apart, being bowled out for 102 in 29.2 overs.

Maphaka was the star with the ball for the South Africans, ending with 5/34 in 10 overs. Tristan Luus took three wickets for 25 in 7.2 overs.

Run chase

The run chase, as expected, was an easy one for the South Africans, with the top order of Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Steve Stolk setting the trend for a fast chase, as they have done throughout the competition.

Stolk made 37 off 29 balls before he was dismissed, the only wicket to fall in the South African innings.

Pretorius batted through and finished with 53 off 39 deliveries, while number three batter David Teeger was the other not out batter on 10. They reached their target in 13.3 overs, another clear sign the South Africans will continue to play hard, aggressive cricket.

After a bit of a rocky start to the World Cup, the South Africans are now well on their way to being contenders for the title.

South Africa’s next game in the Super Sixes stage is against Sri Lanka, at the same venue on Friday.