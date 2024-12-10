Sundowns announce new head coach after sacking Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns have sacked coach Manqoba Mngqithi and replaced him with former Esperance manager Miguel Cardoso. Following Mngqithi out of the exit door is his assistant Romain Folz and Wendell Robinson. Goalkeeper coach and former player Kennedy Mweene will remain part of the technical team as well as senior coach Steve Komphela.

Mngqithi’s job became untenable after losing to Magesi FC in the final of the Carling Knockout last month. The two draws to AS Maniema Union and AS FAR in the Caf Champions League didn’t help his cause either with Sundowns management pulling the trigger.

The announcement of the 53-year-old’s departure was made by Masandawana chairman Tlhopie Motsepe during an emergency press conference at Chloorkop on Tuesday afternoon.

“Mamelodi Sundowns football club has for the longest time based itself on playing attractive, entertaining and successful football. It’s the reason we wear the colours that we wear and it’s the reason why we’ve earned the nickname Bafana by Style,” said Motsepe who was flanked by Sundowns sporting director Flemming Berg.

“That mentality is based on our motto that is to always be the best, set high targets and strive to achieve. We’re an ambitious and aspirational club but in recent months, the team has struggled to match that type of ambition and has also struggled to meet the high standards we’ve set ourselves both as board and organisation.

“We even feel the supporters deserve the high quality and standard of football that we’ve set. The football club and Mamelodi Sundowns board has decided to implement the restructuring and change the coaching department. This was based on the need for us to redirect and re-energise to make sure our club can achieve the targets the milestones that we’ve set ourselves. This was by no means an easy decision.”

Ironically, Cardoso was at the helm of Tunisian club Esperance that beat Sundowns in the semifinals of the Caf Champions League last season. Motsepe added that restructuring the technical team was done with continuity in mind.

“Although we will be doing changes in leadership and restructuring, we’ll be holding to two coaches namely Steve Komphela and Kennedy Mweene who will serve part of this new technical team,” said the Sundowns chairman.

“On that note, allow me to speak about the man who will be leading this team. He’s the man we believe has the right type of personality to lead a club like Mamelodi Sundowns. He has the desire to take us to the highest level to succeed. Allow me to introduce the new Sundowns coach Mr Miguel Cardoso.”