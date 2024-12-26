Markram hangs on as Pakistan fight back against Proteas

Seam bowler Dane Paterson returned career-best figures of 5/61.

Dane Paterson celebrates a wicket for South Africa during day one of the first Test against Pakistan at SuperSport Park. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

Opening batter Aiden Markram managed to keep the Proteas in the hunt on Thursday after the hosts found themselves in a spot of trouble, despite some impressive bowling by their seam attack getting them off to a good start on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan in Centurion.

While the rest of South Africa’s top order crumbled, Markram stood firm in the early stages of their first innings, guiding his team to 82/3 when stumps were drawn. They were trailing Pakistan by 129 runs with seven wickets to spare.

Markram was on 47 not out at the close of play, while Proteas captain Temba Bavuma was unbeaten on four.

Pakistan innings

Earlier, after Pakistan lost the toss and were sent in to bat, seam bowlers Dane Paterson and Corbin Bosch ripped through their line-up as the tourists were bowled out for 211 runs in the first over after the tea break.

Eight of the visiting team’s batters reached double figures but most of them failed to kick on as they lost regular wickets throughout their innings.

Kamran Ghulam top scored with 54 runs off 71 balls, sharing 81 runs in a fifth-wicket partnership with Mohammad Rizwan who contributed 28 runs.

Paterson returned career-best figures of 5/61 – his second five-wicket haul in a Test innings – while Bosch took 4/63 on debut.

The first innings of the match lasted only 57.3 overs, with the Proteas relying on just four pace bowlers with tremendous success, having taken a gamble by not including a specialist spinner in their side.

‘Happy for the team’

“I’m just happy to do well for the team and put them in a good position,” said 35-year-old Paterson.

Paterson, playing his seventh five-day match, was full of praise for 30-year-old debutant Bosch, who enjoyed an impressive start to his Test career after making a solid ODI debut last week.

“Corbin is in his home conditions and he has the knowledge, but to have a debut like that, pushing for a fifer, I think is everybody’s dream. It’s quite special,” Paterson said.

With a place in next year’s ICC Test Championship final on the line if they win the match, Paterson hoped the Proteas could regain some momentum today as they looked to wrestle back control of the game.

“Tomorrow (Friday) is another day. Hopefully we can bat well and put ourselves in a good position and fire away in the second innings.”