‘We know what’s at stake’: Proteas ready for Pakistan Test series

The first Test between SA and Pakistan starts at 10am on Thursday at SuperSport Park.

The Proteas are aware of the significance of being on the verge of reaching the World Test Championship final, says captain Temba Bavuma.

South Africa need to win just one match in their two-Test series against Pakistan beginning in Centurion on Thursday (10am start) to qualify for the global final in London in June.

“We know what’s at stake. There’s confidence and belief because of the good cricket we have played over the last while. Nothing has happened by accident,” Bavuma said.

While the Proteas have won their last five Tests against lower-ranked opposition, their progress in the Test championship has come despite Cricket South Africa’s deliberate downgrading of Test cricket to accommodate a high-profile Twenty20 franchise series.

Fewer matches for Proteas

South Africa’s schedule of 12 Tests – all in two-match series – is the joint lowest with Bangladesh in the championship cycle. England have played 22 matches, while Australia and India will have played 19 each when they complete their fixtures.

The system of average points has propelled South Africa to the top of the table despite virtually forfeiting a series in New Zealand when coach Shukri Conrad was prevented from selecting any players contracted to the SA20 league.

South Africa did not play against Australia or England and their only series against one of the “big three” Test nations was a tied one against India.

Pakistan have only won two out of 15 Tests in South Africa but will go into the series on the back of a convincing 3-0 one-day series win. Seven of the Pakistan squad and eight of the South African Test team players were involved in the one-day games.