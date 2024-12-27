Bosch shines again, this time with the bat, as Proteas take control

Aiden Markram made 89 runs and lower-order batter Corbin Bosch hit 81 on debut.

Though they still had some work to do to beat a fighting Pakistan team, opening batter Aiden Markram and explosive debutant Corbin Bosch put South Africa in the driving seat on Friday, on day two of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

At the close of play, Pakistan had reached 88/3, trailing by two runs in their second innings with Babar Azam on 16 not out and Saud Shakeel unbeaten on eight.

While the tourists still had seven wickets in hand, with three days remaining, the Proteas attack did well to put pressure on them in Friday’s final session, spearheaded by Marco Jansen (2/17) and Kagiso Rabada (1/31).

Proteas first innings

Earlier, Markram and Bosch carried the Proteas to a first-innings lead of 91 runs before they were bowled out shortly ahead of the tea break.

With the Proteas having resumed their first innings at 82/3 in the morning session, with Markram on 47, the opener went on to make 89 off 144 balls.

Though Markram didn’t receive much support from the rest of the SA team’s specialist batters, Bosch stood up at the back end of the innings, hitting 81 not out from 93 deliveries, the fourth highest score in a Test innings by a South African player batting ninth.

Building on his impressive debut, after he took four wickets in Pakistan’s first innings, Bosch’s knock ensured the hosts took the advantage into the second innings.

Seam bowler Khurram Shahzad (3/75), who had Markram caught behind, and paceman Naseem Shah (3/92) took three wickets each to lead Pakistan’s attack.