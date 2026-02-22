Massive win for South Africa as they crush India at T20 World Cup

The SA team were superb with bat and ball against the title holders.

South Africa took a big step towards the play-offs on Sunday, thumping defending champions India by 76 runs in their first match of the Super Eight stage at the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad.

Chasing 188 runs to win, India never really got going, and the hosts were bundled out for 111 runs with seven balls remaining in their innings.

Middle-order batter Shivam Dube was the only member of India’s line-up who put up any real resistance, hitting 42 runs off 37 balls.

The Proteas attack were superb, combining well with seamer Marco Jansen (4/22) and spinner Keshav Maharaj (3/24) leading the charge.

Proteas innings

Earlier, after choosing to bat, the Proteas found themselves floundering at 20/3 in the fourth over of their innings.

Their middle-order batters stood up, however, with Dewald Brevis (45 off 29), David Miller (63 off 35) and Tristan Stubbs (44 not out off 24) carrying their side to 187/7 as they kept them in the hunt.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was superb for India, leading their attack by taking 3/15 from his four overs with the ball, though his efforts proved futile in the end.

“It was a great performance,” Proteas captain Aiden Markram said after the match.

“It was a different type of wicket to what we have had here, but the boys assessed that early and then to adapt to their plans.”

Next up, South Africa will face West Indies in a Super Eight clash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.