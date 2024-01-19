MI Cape Town v Paarl Royals: All you need to know

The home team's fans will keen to see Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen doing their thing with the bat.

The log leading Paarl Royals take on MI Cape Town on Friday at Newlands. Picture: SA20

Cape Town will host its second match in this year’s competition on Friday when their team Mumbai Indians Cape Town host the log leaders, the Paarl Royals, at Newlands.

It is the first Western Cape derby of the season and if the weather’s good there should be a big crowd packed in at one of the most picturesque grounds in the world.

Here are all the details about the match in Cape Town:

Where and what time: Newlands, with first ball at 5.30pm

Who’s playing: Mumbai Indians Cape Town from Cape Town and Paarl Royals from Paarl

How to watch: SuperSport, channel 212

Squads:

MI Cape Town: Tom Banton, Chris Benjamin, Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Connor Esterhuizen, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Thomas Kaber, George Linde, Liam Livingstone, Kieran Pollard, Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Olly Stone, Nuwan Thushara, Rassie van der Dussen, Nealan van Heerden

Paarl Royals: Ferisco Adams, Fabian Allen, Jos Buttler, Bjorn Fortuin, Evan Jones, Wihann Lubbe, Keith Dudgeon, Obed McCoy, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Jason Roy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Mitchell van Buuren, Dane Vilas, Codi Yusuf

Players to watch:

Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen have been box office for the home team and will want to continue their good form in this match, hopefully to lead their team to a much-needed second win.

Sam Curran and rookie Connor Esterhuizen will be keen to also make a mark, while it will be interesting to see if the coaches persist with young Dewald Brevis, who’s struggled to get going this season.

For the Paarl team, Jos Buttler found form in the week and will be key in this match, as he always is, while Mitchell van Buuren will want to get some runs against his name again after making a strong start in the competition. David Miller, too, will be excited about getting more time in the middle.

Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo are two men who’ve also grabbed their chance so far in the competition and they’ll set out to continue their good form.

Last season:

MI Cape Town comfortably beat Paarl in their first meeting in Cape Town last season: After Paarl scored 142/7, MICT responded with 143/2 after 15.3 overs, while in the return match in Paarl, MICT again won. They scored 142/9 in their 20 overs and restricted Paarl to 129/6.