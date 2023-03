While there has not been an official statement or announcement, indications are that arguably this country’s best women’s cricketer, Dané van Niekerk, is to retire from international cricket. Several news organisations and cryptic messages by Van Niekerk over the weekend seemed to suggest an announcement was imminent, but nothing has been confirmed, except for the all-rounder’s wife, Marizanne Kapp, stating on social media, “Sometimes it feels like I am the one who’s retiring, just so heartbreaking. It was difficult to hear the decision … she seems in a better place mentally.” Both Van Niekerk and Kapp are in India playing...

While there has not been an official statement or announcement, indications are that arguably this country’s best women’s cricketer, Dané van Niekerk, is to retire from international cricket.

Several news organisations and cryptic messages by Van Niekerk over the weekend seemed to suggest an announcement was imminent, but nothing has been confirmed, except for the all-rounder’s wife, Marizanne Kapp, stating on social media, “Sometimes it feels like I am the one who’s retiring, just so heartbreaking. It was difficult to hear the decision … she seems in a better place mentally.”

Both Van Niekerk and Kapp are in India playing in the Women’s Premier League.

Injury struggles

While Kapp has starred for the Delhi Capitals, Van Niekerk, who has struggled with injuries for over a year, has yet to get a game for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Since picking up an ankle injury which kept her out of the game for months, Van Niekerk has had a tough time getting back to fitness and reaching the same standard of performance she was at before.

And one’s got to wonder if failing to meet a tough time trial test prior to the T20 World Cup, which ruled her out of selection, was the final hammer blow that forced her to consider her cricket future.

Right now, we’re not even sure whether Van Niekerk’s decision includes all cricket or just her being available for the Proteas again.

Respected

We will have to wait for her announcement.

What we do know is that Van Niekerk, who has starred for every team she has played in, here and abroad, is a mighty fine cricketer and well respected and liked.

A powerful right hand batter and leg-break bowler, the 29-year-old made her Proteas debut in 2009 when she was still a teenager in Pretoria.

She has shone in T20 leagues in England and Australia and been one of South Africa’s superstars over the years.

If indeed this is it for Van Niekerk, all we can do is wish her well in whatever she takes on next, no matter how sad we might feel that she won’t pull on a Proteas shirt again.

Fortunately, it seems Kapp will remain available for the Proteas, which is good news for all cricket lovers.