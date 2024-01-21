Royals bounce back to extend lead at summit of SA20 table

The Royals top order delivered in style as the hosts compiled 162/3.

Spin bowler Bjorn Fortuin took two quick wickets for the Paarl Royals to put MI Cape Town on the back foot in their run chase. Picture: SA20

Paarl Royals hit back against MI Cape Town on Sunday, charging to a 59-run victory in their SA20 derby at Boland Park.

Recovering from an eight-wicket defeat to MICT at Newland just two days earlier – their first loss of the competition – the Royals climbed five points clear at the top of the league table with their fourth win in five matches.

Set a target of 163 runs to win, the visitors got off to a shaky start, with Royals spin bowler Bjorn Fortuin delivering a double strike in the first over by removing Rassie van der Dussen and Dewald Brevis for ducks.

And just three overs later, in-form dangerman Ryan Rickelton was sent packing for just five runs as the Cape Town outfit were left reeling at 13/3.

The visitors tried to launch a middle-order recovery but they were well restricted by the home side’s attack. Fortuin took 3/15 to lead the way as MICT were bowled out for 103 with 10 balls remaining in their innings.

Royals innings

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat, the Royals top order had delivered in style as the hosts compiled 162/3.

The English pairing of Jason Roy and Jos Buttler combined in a 116-run partnership for the first wicket.

Roy was eventually removed by Thomas Kaber when he was caught by Nuwan Thushara at gully in the 13th over of the innings. He faced 46 deliveries for his 68-run contribution.

Fellow opener Buttler hit 54 runs off 42 balls before he too was dismissed by Sri Lankan seamer Thushara four overs later.

After they were removed, captain David Miller produced a cameo 24-run knock, almost managing to carry his team the rest of the way home, but he was forced to retire hurt with seven balls left in the innings.

While the high-flying Royals extended their lead at the top of the standings, MICT remained in fourth position following their third defeat of the SA20 campaign.