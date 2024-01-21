Paarl Royals v MI Cape Town: All you need to know

Despite their defeat against Cape Town on Friday, the Royals remain top of the SA20 table.

Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton have been key for MI Cape Town thus far in the SA20 league. Picture: SA20

Home team Paarl Royals will aim to bounce back in their SA20 return match against MI Cape Town on Sunday.

In the Western Cape derby at Newlands on Friday, the Cape Town outfit won by eight wickets with 19 balls to spare.

Despite the defeat, however, the Royals remain top of the first-round standings, and they will be eager to extend their lead, while MICT will want to lift themselves from fourth spot in the table.

Here are all the details about the match in Paarl

Where and what time: Boland Park, first ball 5.30pm

Who’s playing: Paarl Royals from Paarl and MI Cape Town From Cape Town

How to watch: SuperSport, channels 201 and 212

Squads

Paarl Royals: Ferisco Adams, Fabian Allen, Jos Buttler, Bjorn Fortuin, Evan Jones, Wihann Lubbe, Keith Dudgeon, Obed McCoy, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Jason Roy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Mitchell van Buuren, Dane Vilas, Codi Yusuf

MI Cape Town: Tom Banton, Chris Benjamin, Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Connor Esterhuizen, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Thomas Kaber, George Linde, Liam Livingstone, Kieran Pollard, Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Olly Stone, Nuwan Thushara, Rassie van der Dussen, Nealan van Heerden

Players to watch

The MI Cape Town batting line-up features the top two run-scorers in the competition, and Ryan Rickelon and Rassie van der Dussen will again be looking to make an impact for their side.

Rickelton has racked up 334 runs after scoring four successive half-centuries, while Van der Dussen has made 210 runs , including a century against Durban’s Super Giants last week.

For the Royals, fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is the second-highest wicket taker in the series after securing eight scalps in four matches, and he will again aim to spearhead the bowling attack.

With the bat, big hitter David Miller has the ability to turn a game on its head.

Last season

Both of their matches last year resulted in triumphs for MI Cape Town.

In their first game at Newlands, the home side comfortably beat Paarl by eight wickets: After the Royals scored 142/7, Cape Town responded with 143/2 from 15.3 overs.

In the return match in Paarl, MICT won by 13 runs. They scored 142/9 in their 20 overs and restricted the Royals to 129/6.