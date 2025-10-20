Pakistan bat first in second Test against Proteas: Maharaj, Jansen back for SA

Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen are back in the mix.

Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bat first in the second Test against South Africa, starting in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Pakistan go into the game on the back of a 93-run win in the first Test in Lahore.

The South African team shows a few changes from the first Test, with spinner Keshav Maharaj recalled after missing the first Test because of injury, while Marco Jansen is also back in the side.

The players to drop out of the team are Prenelan Subrayen and Wiaan Mulder.

Tristan Stubbs, who has recently batted at No 5 will bat at No 3.

Pakistan have gone into the game with just the one change to their side, handing 38-year-old left-armer Asif Afridi a Test debut, in addition to the spin duo of Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, dropping fast bowler Hasan Ali.

Both teams have three spinners in their sides.

TEAMS

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Asif Afridi

Proteas: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada.

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)