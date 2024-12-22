Pakistan sweep ODI series with victory over Proteas in Pink Day match

Proteas batter Heinrich Klaasen hit his third successive half-century, but it was not enough to carry his team home.

Proteas opener Tony de Zorzi after being dismissed during the third and final ODI against Pakistan at the Wanderers. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Pakistan charged to victory in the Pink Day game at the Wanderers on Sunday night, wrapping up a 3-0 clean sweep in the three-match one-day international (ODI) series against South Africa.

In a rain-disrupted match, the tourists earned a 36-run win on the DLS method.

Set a slightly adjusted target of 308 runs to win, the Proteas top order were unable to kick on after some of them got off to starts, and they found themselves struggling at 123/5 in the 21st over of their innings.

Middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen continued to flaunt his form, putting up a fight with his ninth career half-century and his third fifty of the series, as he contributed 81 runs off just 43 balls in an impressive knock which featured 12 fours and two sixes.

In the three ODI matches contested last week, Klaasen scored 264 runs at an average of 88, though his effort was again futile.

He shared 71 runs for the sixth wicket with all-rounder Marco Jansen (26), and after they were removed, debutant Corbin Bosch added a cameo 40 not out. Bosch ran out of partners, however, as South Africa were bowled out for 271.

Pakistan’s bowlers had some trouble with the Proteas lower order, but they combined well, spearheaded by Sufiyan Muqeem who took 4/52.

Pakistan innings

Earlier, the start of the match was delayed by 15 minutes due to rain, and another disruption in the fourth over of the match resulted in the game being reduced to 47 overs a side.

After being sent in to bat, Pakistan were anchored by opening batter Saim Ayib, who made 101 runs off 94 balls. It was his third ODI century and his second of the series.

With his opening partner Abdullah Shafique having been removed by Kagiso Rabada with the first ball of the innings, Saim led an impressive recovery.

He was well supported by Babar Azam, who hit 52, and captain Mohammad Rizwan, who made 53, as they guided the tourists to 308/9.

Saim shared 114 runs with Babar for the second wicket and 93 runs with Rizwan for the third wicket, while Salman Agha added a valuable 48 runs down the order.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who returned to the SA team after being rested for the second match of the series, led the Proteas attack by taking 3/56.

He was backed by Jansen (2/58) and spinner Bjorn Fortuin (2/58), who took two wickets each, but the hosts struggled to contain the Pakistan batters.

With South Africa having won the preceding T20 series 2-0, and Pakistan winning the ODI series, the two nations will now square off in a two-match Test series starting in Centurion on Thursday.