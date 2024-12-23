Eastern Cape records rise in insurance murders: ‘Victims killed by friends and family’

At least 67 insurance murders were reported in the province this year.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has raised an alarm about insurance murders in the Eastern Cape, as friends and family target their unsuspecting victims for financial gains.

Mchunu was in the Eastern Cape on Sunday during the ministerial safer festive season operations inspection tour, and warned communities to be vigilant against this emerging crime trend.

“Evidence at hand does point out that these 67 people were murdered by either friends, family members or acquaintances who stand to gain monetarily – to cash in on large sums of money from banks and insurance companies,” said Mchunu.

According to the minister, police have been able to identify stations where a high number of these insurance murders have been reported.

Hotspots

The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro has several hotspot areas that have been flagged for insurance murders.

Kwanobuhle is leading with 28 cases and Kwazakhele with 23. Other areas like New Brighton, Kwadwesi and Despatch have also been flagged by the police crime intelligence.

“During the analysis, it does point out the fact that 145 persons have already profited from these killings and that cash payouts have already been made to these individuals,” said Mchunu.

Last month, 51-year-old Shayhieda Dollie was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment for killing her 22-year-old son in Gelvandale in October.

This after organising a hit for her to benefit from an insurance payout.

“We are warning those that are involved in the business of insuring people with the sole purpose of killing them and benefiting financially from their deaths – that police are on high alert in ensuring that we work closely with banks and insurance companies to clamp down on this type of crime. We must commend and appreciate the cooperation displayed by various financial institutions, including banks,” said Mchunu.

“Police are urging communities to report these types of activities where they suspect family members and individuals are insuring victims for the sole purpose of benefiting from their murders.

“We do urge communities out there to remain vigilant and exercise caution not to easily disclose and share their personal information with just anyone.”

Eastern Cape crimes in numbers

Police launched their festive season operations in October, and since then, a number of arrests have been made in the Eastern Cape for various crimes.

According to Mchunu, 337 unlicensed liquor premises have been shut down by police since October.

A total of 13,679 suspects have been arrested for various crimes ranging from murder, rape and assault.

Of those arrested, 485 were arrested for murder.

During the same period, a total of 351 firearms were seized, including more than 4700 rounds of ammunition.

About 298 vehicles that were either hijacked or stolen were also recovered during this period.

The police minister further raised an alarm about the number of people losing their lives on the roads in the Eastern Cape.

In the latest incident, at least 13 people were killed in a head-on collision on the N2 road just outside Dutywa, near Nywarha Location, at about 8pm on Saturday night.

A Toyota Quantum with 10 passengers collided with a Ford Ranger with four passengers.

“We are particularly concerned about the Ministry of Police about the number of people that are losing their lives on the Eastern Cape and countrywide roads. We are working closely with the Department of Transport and other key stakeholders in increasing roadblocks on all major routes,” said Mchunu.