Player profiles: Proteas squad for the T20 World Cup

Sports Reporter

South Africa will open their campaign against Zimbabwe in Hobart on Monday, as they go in search of their maiden title at the T20 World Cup.

Though they were among eight teams who received a bye in the opening round this week, they’ll have to be at their best to reach the playoffs after being drawn in the same pool as the world’s top-ranked side, India, and consistent performers Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Favourites and underdogs – Who to watch, or not, at the T20 World Cup

We take a closer look at each of the 15 players who are in the national squad.

Temba Bavuma

Age: 32

Role: right-hand batter

T20I matches: 28

Runs: 565 (23.54 ave)

High score: 72

Strike-rate: 116.49

A gritty competitor who will be out to prove the rest of the world wrong when it comes to criticism of his T20 game and his low strike-rate.

Quinton de Kock

Age: 29

Role: wicketkeeper/left-hand batter

T20I matches: 72

Runs: 2032 (32.25 ave)

High score: 79*

Strike-rate: 134.12

A powerful hitter and excellent strokemaker whose innings are usually populated with a high percentage of boundaries, especially in the opening powerplay.

Aiden Markram

Age: 27

Role: right-hand batter/right-arm spin bowler

T20I matches: 26

Runs: 780 (41.05 ave)

High score: 70

Strike-rate: 151.16

Wickets: 6 (24.66 ave)

Best bowling: 3/21

Economy rate: 7.40

A classically elegant batsman who has now found his niche in the middle-order, he scores all around the wicket, but extra cover to long-on is his strongest area, while his improving off-spin brings sixth-bowler balance to the team.

Rilee Rossouw

Age: 32

Role: left-hand batter

T20I matches: 21

Rilee Rossouw celebrates a T20 International century against India earlier this month. Picture: Getty Images

Runs: 558 (37.20 ave)

High score: 100*

Strike-rate: 152.87

A potential match-winner for the Proteas who has played for numerous teams in global T20 leagues, Rossouw is an extremely dangerous batsman.

David Miller

Age: 33

Role: left-hand batter

T20I matches: 107

Runs: 2069 (33.91 ave)

High score: 106*

Strike-rate: 145.49

“This guy can hit the ball out of the ground, I tell ya!” is perhaps what Tony Greig would have said about South Africa’s ace finisher, who is in superb form at the moment.

Reeza Hendricks

Age: 33

Role: right-hand batter

T20I matches: 48

Runs: 1372 (29.82 ave)

High score: 74

Strike-rate: 125.41

Revitalised as a white-ball cricketer and now one of the hottest T20 batsmen South Africa, the question now is how to fit him in the starting XI.

Tristan Stubbs

Age: 22

Role: right-hand batter

T20I matches: 9

Runs: 142 (28.40 ave)

High score: 72

Strike-rate: 191.89

South Africa’s newest batting sensation, if he stays at the crease for any length of time he takes the game away from the opposition.

Heinrich Klaasen

Age 31

Role: wicketkeeper/right-hand batter

T20I matches: 36

Runs: 651 (25.03 ave)

High score: 81

Strike-rate: 147.61

Powerful and good against spin, Klaasen can help build a partnership and also smite a few boundaries in quick time, but he currently plays second-fiddle to Miller and Stubbs.

Tabraiz Shamsi

Age: 32

Role: left-arm spin bowler

T20I matches: 57

Wickets: 69 (21.42 ave)

Best bowling: 5/24

Economy: 7.15

Always difficult for batters to read, attacking Shamsi is not easy due to the uncertainty he creates by spinning the ball both ways.

Keshav Maharaj

Age: 32

Role: Left-arm orthodox spin bowler

T20I matches played: 21

Wickets: 19 (27.15 ave)

Best bowling: 2/21

Economy rate: 7.18

An extremely accurate and skilful spinner who just never disappoints, South Africa are in trouble if they need runs from him, but Maharaj can also hit big.

Lungi Ngidi

Age: 26

Role: right-arm fast bowler

T20I matches: 32

Lungi Ngidi is a key member of the Proteas bowling attack. Picture: Gallo Images

Wickets: 51 (18.52 ave)

Best bowling: 5/39

Economy: 8.91

He can bowl with seam movement and bounce up front to take wickets in the first powerplay, and with excellent skill and variation at the death, his talents are needed alongside the greater pace of the other quick bowlers.

Anrich Nortje

Age: 28

Role: right-arm fast bowler

T20I matches: 24

Wickets: 24 (24.79 ave)

Best bowling: 3/8

Economy rate: 7.50

His sheer pace brings fire to the Proteas attack and he will rattle a few cages on the firm Australian pitches, and though he can go for a few runs, he is likely to take crucial wickets as well.

Kagiso Rabada

Age: 27

Role: right-arm fast bowler

T20I matches: 49

Wickets: 54 (27.64 ave)

Best bowling: 3/20

Economy: 8.42

Having already made his mark in the eight T20 World Cup matches he has played, taking 13 wickets, Rabada is accurate up front and skilful enough to extract whatever assistance there is in the pitch.

Wayne Parnell

Age: 33

Role: left-arm fast bowler/left-hand batsman

T20I matches: 48

Wickets: 52 (25.00 ave)

Best bowling: 5/30

Economy rate: 8.28

Runs: 163 (27.16 ave)

High score: 29*

Strike-rate: 102.51

A welcome returnee to the Proteas set-up after his dark days in the squad in the past, he can swing the ball to deadly effect up front and could be in his element with Australia having a wet summer.

Marco Jansen

Age: 22

Role: left-arm fast bowler/right-hand batter

T20I matches: 1

SQUAD UPDATE ????



Marco Jansen has been included in the #Proteas 15-man #T20WorldCup squad. He replaces the injured Dwaine Pretorius.



Lizaad Williams has been called up to replace Jansen amongst the travelling reserves.#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/zbAyA8zZtc— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 12, 2022

Wickets: 1 (38.00 ave)

Best bowling: 1/38

Economy: 9.50

Runs: 12 (12.00 ave)

High score: 12

Strike-rate: 70.58

A late replacement for Dwaine Pretorius in the World Cup squad, he will add yet more pace and bounce to the bowling attack, but also left-arm variation.

NOW READ: Proteas favoured in T20 World Cup opener, but poor weather raises stakes