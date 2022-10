With the T20 World Cup having started last week, the top teams in the tournament will open their campaigns when the second round gets underway in Australia this weekend. While four teams must still qualify for the Super 12, with the likes of former champions Sri Lanka and West Indies having to progress from the opening round, eight sides have automatically booked their spots in round two starting on Saturday. ALSO READ: Proteas collapses show that global stage is not for Joe Soap batsmen We take a glance at each of those eight teams and what they look like on...

With the T20 World Cup having started last week, the top teams in the tournament will open their campaigns when the second round gets underway in Australia this weekend.

While four teams must still qualify for the Super 12, with the likes of former champions Sri Lanka and West Indies having to progress from the opening round, eight sides have automatically booked their spots in round two starting on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Proteas collapses show that global stage is not for Joe Soap batsmen

We take a glance at each of those eight teams and what they look like on paper going into the global showpiece.

South Africa

Ranking – 4th

Appearances – 7

Best result – semifinals (2009/2014)

The Proteas will be desperate to finally break the nation’s long-running drought by lifting a maiden cricket world title, but they will have to be at their best to give it a go.

They narrowly missed out on reaching the semifinals of last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, and they have shown decent form this season. They also thumped New Zealand in a warm-up match this week which should give them a boost in confidence.

History is against them, however, and considering how many times the SA squad has failed to lift global trophies, fans can’t be blamed if they don’t raise their hopes too high.

India

Ranking – 1st

Appearances – 7

Best result – champions (2007)

The world’s top-ranked team have been very active in the short format this year, winning 23 of the 32 matches they have played.

After defeating title holders Australia in a warm-up game, they will fancy their chances as they aim to reclaim the trophy they lifted at the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

New Zealand

Ranking – 5th

Appearances – 7th

Best result – final (2021)

Though it might not reflect in their ranking, the Black Caps have also shown good T20 form this year, winning 12 of their 15 matches.

Having reached the final for the first time at last season’s World Cup, they will want to go one step further in search of their maiden title.

England

Ranking – 2nd

Appearances – 7

Best result – champions (2010)

They haven’t won the T20 title since 2010, but the reigning ODI world champions are ranked second in the current global list and they probably have as good a chance as anyone of putting up a fight for the crown.

Pakistan

Ranking – 3rd

Appearances – 7

Best result – champions (2009)

Also having gone some time since winning the T20 world title, Pakistan will be hungry to shine again.

They have consistency on their side, having reached the knockout stages at five previous editions of the tournament.

Australia

Ranking – 6th

Appearances – 7

Best result – champions (2021)

Carrying a poor ranking into the showpiece, Australia will not turn out as the favourites.

But they are the hosts and the defending champions, and they will be under pressure to perform, which might see them raising their game.

Afghanistan

Ranking – 10th

Appearances – 5

Best result – second round (2016/2021)

The only team among the automatic qualifiers for the Super 12 round which has not played at all seven previous editions of the tournament, Afghanistan are underdogs once again.

They crushed Bangladesh in a warm-up fixture, however, and put up a real fight against Pakistan before their match this week was called off due to rain, and they will be eager to spring a surprise.

Bangladesh

Ranking – 9th

Appearances – 7

Best result – second round (2007/2014/2016/2021)

Unlikely to produce much of a challenge in the battle for the playoffs, Bangladesh have lost 11 of the 16 matches they have played this year.

They have never reached the knockout stages before, and they will have to punch well above their weight if they hope to do so this time around.