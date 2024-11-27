Poor start for Proteas as rain disrupts day one of first Test against Sri Lanka

The SA team reached 80/4 before the rain began to fall.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma in action during the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Durban. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

South Africa were saved by the weather on Wednesday after an onslaught from Sri Lanka’s bowling attack left the hosts flailing on a rain-interrupted opening day of the first Test in Durban.

With less than 21 overs being contested due to the weather, the Proteas might have been relieved to call it quits for the day, with Sri Lanka’s bowlers having ripped through their top order.

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat, the Proteas scored well from the first over, but they paid for their aggression as wickets tumbled throughout the first session.

Opening batters Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi both fell for single figures, and by the 18th over the hosts were left reeling at 54/4.

Poor weather

Rain started falling in the 21st over and the players left the field for an early lunch, but they never returned, with the weather refusing to play ball.

When play was stopped, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma looked set to lead a recovery attempt. He was on 23 not out and Kyle Verreynne was unbeaten on nine, and the hosts were on 80/4 in the 21st over of their first innings.

“With the overhead conditions and the forecast, I’d probably say the conditions were favourable for bowling,” said Proteas batting coach Ashwell Prince.

“And I think they (Sri Lanka) bowled well as well. The deliveries that got the wickets were all pretty decent.

“But I think from a batting point of view there will always be an element from the individuals to go and assess and analyse how they could have played those deliveries better.

“Between innings everyone who has been dismissed will be able to have a look at the data we capture and their dismissals.”

Bavuma was given two chances, first being dropped on one run, and then again when he was thought to be caught behind off a Lahiru Kumara delivery on 20 but was saved by a late call for a front-foot no ball.

The skipper will hope to kick on when play resumes at Kingsmead on Thursday (9.30am) provided the weather conditions clear up.