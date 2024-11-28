Record-breaking Proteas in control after superb second day at Kingsmead

Marco Jansen took career-best figures of 7/13 to lead the SA team's bowling attack.

All-rounder Marco Jansen (right) celebrates a wicket with Proteas captain Temba Bavuma during the second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Durban. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

South Africa placed themselves firmly in control yesterday, led by all-rounder Marco Jasen and captain Temba Bavuma, on a record-breaking second day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Durban.

When stumps were drawn on day two, the Proteas had reached 132/3 in their second innings, anchored by opening batter Aiden Markram who made 47 runs off 81 balls.

The hosts held a lead of 281 runs at the close, with Bavuma on 24 not out and Tristan Stubbs unbeaten on 17.

Bavuma and Jansen shine

Earlier, resuming their first innings at 80/4 in the morning session (after a rain-interrupted opening day), the Proteas looked to be on the back foot.

But Bavuma planted himself at the crease for nearly four hours (overnight) and contributed 70 runs off 117 balls – his 22nd Test half-century – as he carried the hosts to 191 before they were bowled out at the end of the morning session.

In response, Sri Lanka were completely dismantled, falling for a total of just 42 runs in the 14th over of their first innings.

Jansen stole the show, launching an assault as he returned career-best figures of 7/13.

Records tumble

It was only the second time in Test cricket a team had been bowled out in less than 14 overs.

It was also the lowest total scored by any opposition against the Proteas in a Test innings, as well as Sri Lanka’s lowest ever total, and the lowest total in an innings at Kingsmead.

Kamindu Mendis (13) and Lahiru Kumara (10) were Sri Lanka’s only players to reach double figures as South Africa took a 149-run lead into their second innings, before their batters snatched the game away from the tourists.