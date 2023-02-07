Pretoria win as Paarl just squeeze in their SA20 semifinals rent in time

Ken Borland

Paarl Royals have been in the top four of the SA20 for so long, but they only just managed to squeeze their rent in on time on Tuesday night and secure a place in the semi-finals in the last round-robin fixture, against the Pretoria Capitals in Centurion on Tuesday night.

Paarl were set a mammoth target of 227 by an excellent Pretoria Capitals batting display, but that target soon went out the window when they slumped to 38/3 inside the powerplay. They lost by 59 runs but their more important goal was to make it to 163 because then their nett run-rate would stay above that of Durban’s Super Giants.

The popular Boland-based side only just managed to squeeze themselves to that score in the final over, helped by four byes off the bowling of leg-spinner Adil Rashid, finishing on 167-9. That they made it that far was thanks to Jos Buttler, whose 70 off 45 balls showed huge skill and strength of character.

Current England captain Buttler came in after openers Paul Stirling (19 off 12) and Jason Roy (10) had made a bright start, reaching 30 inside the first three overs. But then wickets started tumbling and he was forced to consolidate before launching a valiant onslaught at the death to keep Paarl in the competition with four fours and five sixes.

Eoin Morgan, his predecessor as England skipper, was the only other batsman to provide much support, lashing 24 off 12 balls.

The Pretoria Capitals attack was ripped to shreds by Durban’s Super Giants (who they now avoid in the semis) in their previous match, but Anrich Nortje and Rashid returned to the attack on Tuesday and showed what a difference they make.

Nortje led the attack with magnificent figures of 1/14 in four overs and Rashid took 2/18 in three overs. Seamers Migael Pretorius (3-0-21-2) and Eathan Bosch (4-0-31-1) provided excellent support.

Mendis dares

Having been sent in to bat, Pretoria openers Phil Salt (39 off 21) and Kusal Mendis sent them flying down the aisle in lightning quick fashion against some wayward bowling, scoring 69 off just 34 balls.

Mendis, who dares to play some outrageous strokes, batted through to the 17th over to pummel 80 off 41 deliveries, and Colin Ingram, one of the elders on the T20 circuit, finished the innings in style, his 41 off 21 taking the home side to 226/5.

The same two teams will contest Wednesday’s semifinal at the Wanderers.