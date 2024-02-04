Proteas on the back foot as Black Caps take control of first Test

Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra stuck their heels in for the hosts.

Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson leave the field at the end of the first day’s play after making a double-century stand for New Zealand. Picture: Joe Allison/Getty Images

The inexperienced Proteas team had a tough day out on the field on Sunday, as New Zealand took firm control on the opening day of the first Test at Mount Maunganui.

With six uncapped players in their line-up, the tourists got off to a good start as the frontline attack gave the Black Caps top order a shake. But they failed to gain momentum as the home side reached 258/2 when stumps were drawn.

Seam bowler Tshepo Moreki, playing his first Test, struck in the second over of the innings when he trapped Devon Conway leg-before for just one run. And Dane Paterson had Tom Latham (20) caught behind by debutant Clyde Fortuin later in the morning session.

Solid partnership

The SA team did not celebrate again for the rest of the day, however, as they toiled away unsuccessfully while Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra stuck their heels in for the hosts, sharing an unbroken 219-run stand for the third wicket.

Williamson contributed his 30th career century, and he was unbeaten on 112 when stumps were drawn, after spending more than six hours at the crease.

With his experienced compatriot at the other end, Ravindra was able to play freely, and he reached his maiden Test century (in his fourth five-day match) after drinks in the final session. He was on 118 not out at the close of play.

South Africa will be hoping to break the partnership between the top-order pair early on day two, in order to keep themselves in contention for an upset victory.