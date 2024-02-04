Struggling Proteas determined to keep fighting

Tshepo Moreki successfully appeals for the wicket of Devon Conway during day one of the First Test in the series between New Zealand and South Africa. Picture: Joe Allison/Getty Images

The Proteas are keeping their heads up and remained determined to keep plugging away, according to seam bowler Tshepo Moreki, after struggling against New Zealand on the opening day of the first Test at Mount Manganui on Sunday.

The inexperienced national team, which included six uncapped players, got off to a good start as the frontline attack gave the Black Caps top order a shake. But they failed to gain momentum as the hosts reached 258/2 when stumps were drawn.

“I thought all in all it was a pretty good day. We would probably have taken that run-rate, and we would have liked a couple more wickets, but it wasn’t to be,” Moreki said.

Moreki struck in the second over of the innings, with the first ball of his Test career, when he trapped Devon Conway leg-before for just one run. And Dane Paterson had Tom Latham (20) caught behind by debutant Clyde Fortuin later in the morning session.

The SA team did not celebrate again for the rest of the day, however, as they toiled away unsuccessfully while Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra combined in an unbroken 219-run stand for the third wicket.

Williamson was unbeaten on 112 when stumps were drawn, after spending more than six hours at the crease, and Ravindra on 118 not out after hitting his first Test century.

Good start

“It started off really well. I was nervous this morning but it was good to get off to a flying start,” Moreki said.

“But we knew it was going to be difficult. They’re a good batting line-up with experience and they’ve played a lot of cricket together, so we knew we were going to have to stick in there and toil.

“We did create a couple of chances that went down, but that happens sometimes in cricket. I thought we stuck at it quite nicely and we were able to create pressure moments. Hopefully we can do more of the same tomorrow.”

South Africa are hoping to break the partnership between Williamson and Ravindra in the early hours of Monday morning (SA time), in order to keep themselves in contention for an upset victory.