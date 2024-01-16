Proteas call up Eddie Moore to join squad for New Zealand tour

The opening batter has a career first class average of over 40.

Eddie Moore has been called into the Proteas Test squad. Picture: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Experienced first class cricketer Eddie Moore, 30, has been added to the Proteas Test squad for the two-match tour of New Zealand.

The Proteas leave for New Zealand on Friday, with the two Tests taking place from 4-8 February in Mount Maunganui and 13-17 February in Hamilton.

The team will also play a warm-up game against a New Zealand XI from 29-31 January.

Squad without regulars

The Proteas touring party is without several of the first-choice players who have been requested to play in the second edition of the SA20, which is currently underway in South Africa.

Among the players who’ll stay home are Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma.

Neil Brand of the Titans will captain the Proteas to New Zealand. The side includes David Bedingham, Keegan Petersen and Zubayr Hamza, who’ve all played Test cricket for South Africa. Khaya Zondo, Duanne Olivier, Dane Piedt and Dane Paterson also also experienced campaigners.

Moore, who opens the batting for Western Province and previously represented Eastern Province and the Warriors, has scored 414 runs at an average of 51.75 in this season’s Division 1 CSA 4-Day series. The left-hander has scored two centuries this season and boasts a career average of 40.96 from 117 first class games, with 17 hundreds and 42 half centuries.

Proteas tour squad:

Neil Brand (capt, Titans), David Bedingham (WP), Ruan de Swardt (Dragons), Clyde Fortuin (Rocks), Zubayr Hamza (Lions), Edward Moore (WP), Tshepo Moreki (Lions), Mihlali Mpongwana (WP), Duanne Olivier (Lions), Dane Paterson (WP), Keegan Petersen (Rocks), Dane Piedt (Knights), Raynard van Tonder (Dragons), Shaun von Berg (Rocks), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins).