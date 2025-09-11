Proteas beat England by not playing ‘reckless cricket’, says Ferreira

South Africa beat England by 14 runs on the DLS method.

The Proteas had retained their composure, according to middle-order batter Donovan Ferreira, despite the first match of their T20 International series against England being significantly reduced due to weather disruptions in Cardiff on Wednesday night.

With rain having delayed the start, the game was initially reduced to nine overs a side.

However, the SA team reached 97/5 after 7.5 overs before the players were called off the field, and in response, England were given an adjusted target of 69 to win off five overs.

The hosts were restricted to 54/5, with South Africa earning a 14-run win on the DLS method to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

“It was just about us backing ourselves. Anything can happen in a reduced game, so it’s about giving yourself a bit of time and not just play reckless cricket,” Ferreira said.

“Fortunately for us we put a good score on the board and our bowlers bowled well, so obviously that’s why we came out on top.”

Injury knocks for Proteas

The Proteas had taken a couple of knocks before the game even started, with fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and spinner Keshav Maharaj both sidelined from the contest.

Ngidi was ruled out of the entire series due to a right hamstring strain he picked up during a training session on Tuesday, and he was set to return to South Africa. Nandre Burger was announced as his replacement in the 14-man squad.

Maharaj was unavailable for the series opener due to a left groin strain he picked up while warming up.

On top of this, the SA team had to deal with unfavourable conditions in what turned out to be a bash-and-dash fixture, but Ferreira said they had taken all the hiccups in their stride.

All-round effort

Captain Aiden Markram (28), Dewald Brevis (23) and Ferreira (25 not out) each scored more than 20 runs in South Africa’s innings, and all three of the bowlers they used – Marco Jansen (2/18), Corbin Bosch (2/20) and Kagiso Rabada (1/11) – took wickets.

“Obviously it was wet but we didn’t focus too much on that. I think it’s out of our control, so we just have to crack on,” Ferreira said.

“It’s between the captain and the umpires and they were just relaying messages to us. Aiden was good with that, just keeping us in the loop the whole time, which allowed us to focus on the game.

“Once a final decision was made we could prep, and it was just about how you can maximise those overs, take it as it comes and play it ball by ball.”

The second of three T20 matches between South Africa and England will be played in Manchester tonight (7.30pm start).