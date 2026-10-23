Proteas’ big second Test win leaves Aussies facing selection headaches

Three players in particular are in the spotlight following the second Test loss.

Australia captain Pat Cummins admits it is hard to “paper over the cracks” after a thumping second Test defeat to South Africa, with the fate of at least three players hanging in the balance.

The visitors crashed by an innings and 31 runs at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Thursday to leave the three-Test series finely poised at 1-1 heading into the decider at Cape Town next week.

Australia collapsed to 99 all out in their first innings and were then dismissed for 295, with a superb 121 from Travis Head and defiant 40 off 166 balls by nightwatchman Scott Boland the only highlights.

The manner of the heavy loss did not go down well in Australia, with headlines ranging from “horror show” to “shambolic Aussies” and “brutal failures laid bare”.

“Clearly need to be a lot better than that if we want to compete,” Cummins said.

“I think a loss can sometimes kick you into gear. You can maybe paper over the cracks sometimes in a win. Whereas I think in a loss, it makes you ask questions as a player of yourself.”

Three players in spotlight

Heading into the third Test, there are question marks around at least three players, not least the underperforming Marnus Labuschagne who has gone three years without a Test century.

“He’s actually doing the hard bit, he’s getting to 30,” Cummins said of number three Labuschagne.

“I think he’s got to find a way to turn those into bigger scores – 30s aren’t going to win you many matches.

“So, again, we’ll work on that in the next couple of days. It’s one Test match left in the series, we’ve got to win this.”

Recently-recalled opener Nic Maddinson is also on shaky ground after scores of 0, 48, 0 and 8 across the first two Tests, while all-rounder Beau Webster appears vulnerable.

Cameron Green is expected to be available for Cape Town after injury sidelined him from the first two Tests while Josh Inglis is also fit. Cooper Connolly is another option.

Paceman Boland, who came into the side at Gqeberha at the expense of spinner Nathan Lyon, will be hard to drop given his batting exploits and a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Hard decisions

Much will depend on the nature of the Cape Town pitch on whether Australia again opt for four seamers or Lyon is brought back.

Cummins admitted some hard decisions would have to be made.

“That’s the challenge. Do you give someone one more game, or do you feel like now is the right time to make a move?” he said.

“Does it feel like someone’s just about to turn the corner, and they’re going to be away, or does it now feel like the right time for a change-up?”