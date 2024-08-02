Proteas bowling coach happy with workout ahead of first Windies Test

The first Test in Trinidad and Tobago is now just days away.

Fast bowler Nandre Burger is set to play a big role for the Proteas in their Test series against the West Indies. Picture: Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Getting used to the Dukes cricket ball, and how it behaves in certain conditions, was one of the boxes the Proteas wanted to tick in their four-day warm-up game in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago this week, ahead of the start of their Test series against the West Indies on Wednesday.

And, according to South African bowling coach Piet Botha, they have got exactly what they wanted from their match so far. The fourth and last fay of the warm-up is on Saturday, and then the Proteas will fully turn their attention to the first Test.

Having won the toss against the Invitational XI, the Proteas, under Temba Bavuma, opted to bowl in tough conditions, with the main aim to get the bowlers Test-match fit – and to see how the Dukes ball behaves.

Most of the South African players will be familiar with the Kookaburra ball.

In their first innings, the West Indies Invitational XI scored 397 all out, but more importantly fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada (nine overs), Nandre Burger (16 overs), Lungi Ngidi (14 overs), Dane Paterson (11 overs), Wiaan Mulder (16 overs), and Migael Pretorius (10 overs) and spinners Keshav Maharaj (25 overs), and Dane Piedt (16 overs) all spent a good deal of time bowling.

Bowling spells

Botha said the time in the field was crucial for the players ahead of the first Test, starting next Wednesday.

“It’s been a good few days for us, spending time on the legs,” he said.

“These have been tough bowling conditions but it’s worked out well for us, getting overs under the belt.

“We’ve had to try work out how the Dukes ball plays in different conditions and at different stages of the match. What does it do in the first 15 overs compared to when it’s a bit older, so that’s been good.”

Importantly, getting the bowlers to bowl two or three spells during a day’s play is also something that was very much needed.

“The guys are used to bowling short spells because of one day cricket, but now they’re going to have to bowl two to three spells per day, in tough conditions. So, this was also a positive.”

Batting in their first innings South Africa’s Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham all enjoyed good time in the middle.