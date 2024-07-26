Proteas tour to West Indies: ‘Pace attack will stand up without Coetzee, Nortje’

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said he had confidence in the bowling attack despite the absence of two key fast men.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma is backing pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada to lead their bowling attack in their two-Test Series against the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Proteas are comfortable with the make-up of their pace bowling attack, despite suffering a blow with the loss of Gerald Coetzee for their two-Test series against the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana starting next month.

Coetzee is the latest fast bowler to fall out of the Proteas mix, who are already without Anrich Nortje, who is not playing Test cricket this season after returning from a back injury earlier this year, and Marco Jansen who is being rested for the series.

Absence felt

Coetzee picked up a side strain injury playing for the Texas Super Kings in the Major League Cricket T20 competition in the USA, and although his absence will be felt, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said they were confident the players they have on tour will deliver the goods.

“We aren’t worried, but it is certainly a setback. We often build our game around our fast-bowling attack and Gerald is one of the guys who can get his pace up and over that 150km mark. So it is a loss from that point of view,” explained Bavuma.

“But I think the guys coming in, and the guys we have in reserve, are good enough to cover. We have a guy like Dane Paterson, who might not have the same pace but he makes it up in skill as he showed against New Zealand.

“We also have Migael Pretorius coming in who has been playing county cricket, so we will see where he fits in. Our strategy when it comes to our bowling isn’t a surprise. We put a lot of focus on our fast bowlers and although Gerald won’t be there, we will find a way to be effective.

“We have guys like KG (Rabada), Lungi (Ngidi) and Nandre Burger, and it’s a great opportunity for them to again put up their hands and lead that bowling attack.”

Batting department

Bavuma also said that their batting department would have to fire, referencing the Proteas’ last trip to the West Indies in 2021, which he missed out on due to injury, with them winning the series but struggled with the bat.

“It was quite tough especially for the batters, playing against the new ball in those conditions. There was obviously a lot on offer for the seam bowlers. But we were able to put in the right performance and get the win in the end,” explained Bavuma.

“I think West Indian outfits, there bowling attack is always formidable in their own conditions. They also know that their strength lies within their seamers. So we will have to be in good form with the bat.

“We have a couple of new faces and we are going to have to be on top of our game when it comes to dealing with their bowlers.”

The Proteas leave for the West Indies on Saturday, with the first Test taking place from August 7-11 in Trinidad and Tobago, followed by the second Test in Guyana from August 15-19.