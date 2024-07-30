Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma keen to ‘score big runs’ batting at number four

The SA national team are in the West Indies for a two-Test series starting next week.

South African Test captain Temba Bavuma is hoping to “score big runs” for his team in the number four batting position when the two-Test series against the West Indies starts in the Caribbean next week.

Bavuma has struggled with hamstring injuries in the last year, so much so that he didn’t bat in the first Test against India in Centurion on Boxing Day after pulling up with an injury during the first session of the match and then he missed the New Years Test at Newlands completely, because of the hurt hamstring.

He has thus played almost no cricket in recent months because of the setbacks while he sat idle, doing rehab work, while the Proteas T20 squad were competing at the recent T20 World Cup, in the Caribbean.

But the 34-year-old is now looking forward to being in the thick of the action once again.

‘Get back to my best’

“I’ve had no cricket the last couple of months because of all the rehab work I’ve had to do, but now feel refreshed,” said Bavuma ahead of the Proteas’ tour of the West Indies.

“But it’s also been mentally and physically tough. However, I’m excited to get an opportunity again and it’s always nice being with the boys.”

Bavuma added he wanted to hit top form as quickly as possible. The Proteas play a four-day warm-up game against an Invitational XI in Trinidad and Tobago from Wednesday.

“Of course, I’m looking to win the series. I like to lead from the front and contribute with the bat. Right now I’m looking to get back to my best, so there’s a lot of positivity in me.”

Batting at No 4

Bavuma has confirmed he will bat at number four in the lineup, with Tristan Stubbs at three and David Bedingham at five. The Proteas skipper previously found himself down at number six. It’s a move he feels is best for the team.

“I like the responsibility that comes with batting at four,” said Bavuma.

“I started my career at six, then moved up to five and now I’m going to be at four. I want to step up now, and score big runs, and that opportunity lies at number four.

“Me batting there has also got to do with the make up of the team … we’ve got a couple of stroke players in Aiden (Markram), (Tristan) Stubbs and (David) Bedingham at five, so it’s a good mix, it works quite well.”