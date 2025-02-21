Proteas crush Afghanistan in Champions Trophy opener

Ryan Rickelton hit his maiden ODI century to lay the foundation for the win.

Opening batter Ryan Rickelton plays a shot for the Proteas during their Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan. Picture: Chris Hyde/ICC/Getty Images

South Africa got their Champions Trophy campaign off to a cracking start on Friday, coasting to a 107-run victory over Afghanistan in their opening match in Karachi.

Chasing 316 runs to win, Afghanistan struggled to build any real momentum, with the Proteas attack taking regular wickets to keep them on the back foot.

Top order batter Rahmat Shah was the only Afghan player to kick on after getting off to a start, putting up a fight by contributing 90 runs off 92 balls, but it was not enough as they were bowled out for 208 in the 44th over.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada led the SA team’s attack, taking 3/36 from his 8.3 overs with the ball.

Proteas innings

Earlier, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Proteas were anchored by opener Ryan Rickelton as their top order laid a solid foundation for their bowlers to defend.

Rickelton racked up 103 runs off 106 balls – his maiden ODI century – and he was well backed up by captain Temba Bavuma (58), Rassie van der Dussen (52) and Aiden Markram (52 not out), who all scored half-centuries as the SA team reached 315/6 in their 50 overs.

While Afghanistan’s bowlers were decent in the conditions, led by spinner Mohammad Nabi (2/51), they were let down by some sloppy fielding.

‘Close to our best’

Bavuma was delighted with his team’s spectacular start, as they set their sights on lifting their first major trophy in 27 years.

“It was a clinical performance,” the skipper said after the game.

“We got the rub of the green with the toss but it was a brave decision to bat first not knowing how it would play.

“We took care of that, got a competitive score and then we were clinical with the ball. All in all, it was close to our best performance.”

South Africa will play their next Group B match against Australia in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.