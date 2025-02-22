Ryan Rickelton keeping it simple as he builds on fine form

Rickelton laid the foundation, leading the Proteas to victory in their Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan on Friday.

After a cracking start to the year, Proteas top-order batter Ryan Rickelton says he has found success across all three formats by simplifying things at the crease.

Over the last two months, Rickelton has scored a double century in a Test match against Pakistan and played a key role for MI Cape Town, helping them lift the SA20 trophy.

Building on his fine form, he hit his maiden ODI century on Friday, contributing 103 runs as South Africa coasted to a 107-run victory over Afghanistan in their opening match of the Champions Trophy tournament in Karachi.

“If you had to ask me a few months ago would I be sitting here with things having worked out the way they have, I would obviously have said no, but it’s kind of at a point where I am just really trying to simplify my batting,” Rickelton said.

“I have quite a nice foundation… and I always want to be a three-format player, so to have that base is quite nice and to see these results in the three different formats over the last two months has been quite warming for me as well.”

No extra pressure

With the Proteas having started their campaign with a win, Rickelton admitted they were ‘desperate’ to continue their good form at the Champions Trophy as the national team targeted the country’s first major cricket title in 27 years.

Ahead of their next Group B match against Australia on Tuesday, however, he said they were not putting too much pressure on themselves.

“We are desperate to win it, there’s no doubt about it, but in saying that we don’t burn in ourselves with that extra pressure,” he said.