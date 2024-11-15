Proteas crushed by India in record T20 defeat

India made 283 - the most runs the Proteas have conceded in a T20 match.

India players celebrate the wicket of SA captain Aiden Markram at the Wanderers on Friday. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The Proteas were demolished by India last night, crumbling in a 135-run defeat as the tourists wrapped up a 3-1 series victory in the fourth and final T20 International at the Wanderers.

India laid the foundation with a magnificent partnership between Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, and chasing a mammoth target in response, the hosts were violently crushed.

🟢🟡Match Result



🇮🇳India win by 135 runs in Johannesburg.



They win the 4-match Wonder Cement T20i Series 3-1.#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/6bHkPYT3g8 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 15, 2024

After choosing to bat, India’s top order ran rampant, with Samson and Varma combining in a match-winning partnership for the second wicket.

Their 210-run stand was the highest partnership for the second wicket in a T20 International, and they raced to an India record for the highest partnership for any wicket.

Varma hit 120 not out off 47 balls and Samson was unbeaten on 109 off 56, with both players smashing their second centuries of the series as they carried their team to 283/1 in their 20 overs.

It was the most runs the Proteas have conceded against any opposition in a T20 match.

The SA team let some chances slip in the field, and six of the seven bowlers they used gave away more than 14 runs an over, as their opponents took full control.

And with the Proteas batters needing to climb a mountain, India stuck their teeth in even deeper as their bowlers snatched back any hope the hosts had left of securing victory.

Proteas innings

Chasing 284 to win, South Africa’s top order collapsed, leaving them stranded at 10/4 after just three overs.

A fifth-wicket stand of 86 runs between Tristan Stubbs and David Miller kept them afloat for a while, but by that point it was a futile effort.

Stubbs made 43 runs off 29 balls and Miller contributed 36 from 27 deliveries, while all-rounder Marco Jansen went on to bash 29 not out off 12. In the circumstances, however, it was a drop of fortune in an ocean of despair.

The Proteas were bowled out for just 148 runs in the 19th over of their innings, as India won with 10 balls to spare.

Seam bowler Arshdeep Singh, who dismantled the Proteas top order, led India’s attack by taking 3/20.