‘I’m responsible’: Proteas coach Walter takes blame for record loss

India wrapped up a 3-1 victory in the four-match T20 series.

Proteas limited overs coach Rob Walter addressing the media after his team’s loss to India on Friday. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Head coach Rob Walter shouldered much of the blame after the Proteas were thumped in a record defeat to India in their T20 clash at the Wanderers on Friday night.

Batting first, India reached 283/1, and South Africa were dismissed for 148 in the 19th over of their innings.

The hosts were handed a 135-run defeat – their biggest loss in a T20 International – as India wrapped up a 3-1 series victory.

Walter admitted they didn’t have much chance of winning the match after India’s top order ran rampant.

“There are probably a number of reasons for it (the loss). I think realistically if a team gets 280, you’re either winning it or losing by a mile. There are no in-betweens,” Walter said after the game.

“When a (required) rate gets up to 20 an over by the fifth over, then it’s their game unless someone does something unbelievably amazing.

“So I think they batted particularly well. They certainly showed a skillset that was better than what we could offer with the ball. Their intent was right up there and they made it very difficult to bowl to them.”

Taking the blame

While the Proteas were completely outplayed, however, Walter refused to point fingers at the players, insisting he had to accept fault.

“Every coach has great pride in the job they produce. Ultimately the performance of the team rests with me because I’m the head coach, so I’m responsible for that,” he said.

“To lose a series and to lose games of cricket never sits well, and if we don’t move forward as a side, that doesn’t sit well either because ultimately we need to be continually moving forward at the very least.”