Proteas crushed by Pakistan in dead rubber T20 clash

Despite the defeat, the SA team secured a 2-1 series victory.

Pakistan hit back on Monday night, earning a consolation victory over South Africa as they picked up a 53-run win in the third and final women’s T20 International match in Benoni.

The Proteas, who held an unassailable 2-0 series lead heading into the game, were placed under pressure early in their chase and they never recovered.

Set a target of 145 runs to win, their top order fell apart in the powerplay and they were left stranded at 30/4 in the fifth over.

Middle-order batters Nadine de Klerk and Annerie Dercksen tried to put up a fight by building a fifth-wicket partnership, but they couldn’t do enough to carry their team over the line.

Dercksen was run out by Nashra Sandu for 30 runs in the 15th over of the innings, breaking the 55-run stand. And De Klerk was removed for 27 just two balls later when Ayesha Zafar had her caught by Aliya Riaz.

After they were dismissed, the SA team lost their last three wickets for just five runs as they were bowled out for 91 in the 17th over (all-rounder Marizanne Kapp was unable to bat due to illness).

Pakistan innings

Earlier, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, Pakistan lost Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza, with both opening batters falling without scoring.

And while they were in trouble at 68/5 in the 12th over of their innings, they were eventually stabilised by Riaz and captain Fatima Sana who shared 70 runs for the sixth wicket.

The partnership ended in the penultimate over when Riaz was run out for 26 runs, but the duo had done enough to keep their team in the hunt, with Sana going on to reach 47 not out off just 30 balls as she guided the tourists to 144/7.

Pakistan lost four of their seven wickets via run-outs, and while she didn’t take a scalp, Kapp led the Proteas bowling attack by giving away just 11 runs in her three overs before leaving the field.

South Africa will now host Pakistan in a three-match one-day international series starting in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

A tour match is also scheduled to be held between Pakistan and the SA Emerging Players women’s team in Kimberley on Thursday.