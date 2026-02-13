Proteas women beat Pakistan in second T20 match to seal series win

The SA bowlers were especially good in the wet conditions in Benoni, though they bowled 12 wides which could have been very costly.

There were a few nervy moments during their run chase, but captain Laura Wolvaardt steered her Proteas women’s team to a six-wicket win in the second T20 international against Pakistan at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday.

Wolvaardt scored a solid 40 not out off 29 balls in her team’s chase of 101 to win after Pakistan had posted 100/9 in their 14 overs after the game had been impacted by rain and the overs reduced to 14 each.

Following their win, to go with the victory in Potchefstroom earlier in the week, the South Africans now hold a 2-0 lead in the three match series.

Besides Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits scored 29 off 25 but when she was dismissed in the ninth over and followed by Dané van Niekerk, who made just three and was out in the next over, there were some real nerves in the SA camp.

Marizanne Kapp (nine off eight) steadied the ship alongside Wolvaardt as the South Africans cruised home with four balls remaining, eventually ending on 104/4.

Earlier, Pakistan failed to put together any meaningful partnerships, with wickets falling at regular intervals during their 14 overs.

Number seven batter Aliya Riaz top scored with 20 off 18, with the next-best score by a batter being 13, by Ayesha Zafar. The extras contributed 15, including 12 wides by the South Africans.

The South African bowlers were on top of their game, with Ayabonga Khaka taking 3/10 in two and Masabata Klaas 2/14 in two with the other wickets shared between Marizanne Kapp, Nonkululeko Mlaba, and Kayla Reyneke, who got one wicket each.

The third and final match of the T20 series is in Kimberley on Monday.